It's been more than a year since fans of 13 Reasons Why finished Season 2 of the Netflix drama and were left to theorize about what happened next. Ending with Clay intervening in Tyler's plans to begin shooting people at a school dance, the season left some big questions unanswered, but fans will soon receive the truth on top of a brand new mystery. What is 13 Reasons Why Season 3 about? The trailer for the new episodes hints at troubling circumstances surrounding another student's death.

Coming to Netflix on Friday, Aug. 23, Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why continues the show's streak of expanding past its original concept of Hannah (Katherine Langford) singling out peers responsible for her suicide on a series of cassette tapes. While the first season of the Netflix teen drama was adapted Jay Asher's young adult novel Thirteen Reasons Why, the second season presented an original plot, focusing on Hannah's classmates at Liberty High as the trial investigating her death began.

Although hallucinations of Hannah haunted Clay (Dylan Minnette) throughout Season 2, Langford isn't returning for the third season, but the Season 3 trailer teases that another unexpected death will dominate the latest bout of high school drama.

Netflix on YouTube

Beginning at a crime scene, the Season 3 teaser then shows several snippets of the kids as a voiceover addresses Deputy Standall (Mark Pellegrino), saying, "Here's the thing about the kids at Liberty High. They're connected by their secrets."

Secrets definitely seem abundant in these clips. Although the stylized footage doesn't appear to be comprised of actual Season 3 scenes, it hints at stories left unfinished in Season 2. Tyler (Devin Druid) stands next to Tony's (Christian Navarro) car, a reference to Clay convincing him to abandon his plan to harm classmates and escape the scene with Tony. The camera then zooms toward a cozy-looking Zach (Ross Butler) and Chloe (Anne Winters), who learned in Season 2 that she was pregnant. At the time, she was dating Bryce (Justin Prentice), but does her alarm at being spotted with Zach mean anything?

Entertainment Weekly reports a new character named Ani (Grace Saif) will also play an important role in the story. In the trailer, she appears to be washing blood out of a white fabric. That ominous shot transitions into an equally foreboding view of Clay before the trailer ends with the kids surrounding a casket. It's holding Bryce, who was previously sentenced to a few months of probation at his sexual assault trial. At the funeral, his mother pleads the kids to speak up if they know anything about his death. A hesitant-looking Clay opens his mouth just as the trailer cuts to a dark screen sharing the URL whokilledbrycewalker.com.

Netflix

Netflix's press release for the season reads:

Eight months after preventing Tyler from committing an unthinkable act at Spring Fling, Clay, Tony, Jessica, Alex, Justin, and Zach find ways to shoulder the burden of the cover-up together while helping Tyler move toward recovery. But when the aftermath of a tumultuous Homecoming game culminates in the disappearance of a football player, and Clay finds himself under police scrutiny, it’s up to a shrewd outsider to steer the group through an investigation that threatens to lay bare everyone’s deepest secrets. The stakes are raised in this riveting third season of 13 Reasons Why, as the consequences of even the most well-intended actions can alter a life forever.

Netflix also renewed the series for a fourth and final season, which is already in production and will focus on the characters' high school graduation. Judging by this Season 3 teaser, it probably isn't wise to count on everyone safely making it to that milestone. Fans will have to wait and see how Bryce's death affects both the newest semester and the future at Liberty High.

Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why premieres on Friday, Aug. 23, on Netflix.