If you've ever wanted to live a day in the life of Selena Gomez, well, that might be tough. But she gave fans the second best thing in a new virtual house tour. Sel shared an intimate look into her day-to-day life during her time self-quarantined, and her pad is basically what dreams are made of. Selena Gomez's house tour video was goals all around.

Gomez shared the video clip in partnership with Instagram, and showed off her bedroom, pool area, and"creative" room where she makes music. As she walked fans through her home, she stressed the importance of taking care of mental health right now.

"Right now, it is more important than ever to talk about mental health, which is a subject that is very personal to me," she said. "So, I’m asking you guys to take a break with me, and I’m going to show you some of the things that help me stay positive during this time and see if any of it resonates with you."

Gomez shared some of her personal favorite ways to take care of her mental health.

"Some of the things that help me is my DBT books [Dialectical Behavior Therapy]," she shared. "And every single day, I’ll look at a worksheet or if there’s something I’ working on, internally, I’ll just kind of find a chapter that relates to me."

Gomez went on to detail the "unwinding process" she does each night.

"I usually take a walk at night because I can get rid of the day a bit. And then I come home, take a shower, wash my face, and then when I get into bed, my friends laugh at me, but I have a heating pad. It’s almost like an anxiety blanket. It feels really nice," she explained.

Gomez revealed she's a big believer in small self-care steps. "I will sometimes journal," she said. "And I have these beautiful little face sprays, rosewater, a candle to help me as well. And then I have my little Daisy, and we just kind of get into bed. I turn off all my electronics and I just relax."

Not only did fans get the ultimate house tour from Gomez, but they got to catch a glimpse of her new dog, Daisy. After seeing Sel's relaxing AF house tour, I might have to cop myself some rosewater spray as well. Most importantly, shout out to Sel for being vulnerable with the rest of the world and so often speaking out about mental health.

