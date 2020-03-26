Selena Gomez has a new addition to her family, and it's a baby. It's a fur baby — a puppy, technically speaking — and she's darling. One look at Selena Gomez's video of her new puppy Daisy and your heart will melt.

On March 23, Gomez shared the exciting news about her new pup in her Instagram story. "I would like to introduce my new family member," she said, before scooping up the most adorable little ball of caramel-colored fluff.

"Winnie and Daisy are getting along very well," Gomez continued, as Winnie entered the screen.

"I know a few friends who are fostering right now, just to give animals a safe place," Gomez said, referring to the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused a decline in pet adoptions and a strain on animal shelters and adoption services system since everyone is practicing social distancing to stop the spread of the virus.

Gomez went on to say she "couldn't help it" and had to make Daisy an official member of the Gomez family. "I have to keep her," Gomez said while snuggling both Daisy and Winnie.

Gomez's fans were extremely excited to hear the news and tweeted sweet reactions to the video.

"I have lost the count of how many times I have watched this," wrote one fan.

"Daisy is so cute tho," tweeted another Selenator next to a crying emoji.

As Gomz mentioned, other celebrities are opening up their homes to foster pets, including Camila Mendes.

The Riverdale star posted snap of her fostered pup on Instagram on March 22. In the caption, she urged her followers to consider taking in an animal.

"My cuddly lil quarantine companion. Don’t know what I’d do without her. Pls consider fostering a furry friend with all this time you’re spending at home!" she started. "I adopted truffle from @thelabellefoundation in LA but you can just reach out to your local animal shelters and see how you can help."

Fostering isn't a bad idea. It's such a kind way to do help out during the pandemic. And who knows? Like Gomez, you might wind up with a new furry family member.

