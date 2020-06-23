Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have spent so much time together lately, fans are theorizing they're back together. And while neither star has spoken out on that rumor, Disick's latest social media exchange with Kourt speaks volumes. Scott Disick's comment on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram has fans up in arms for good reason.

There's been a number of reasons why fans are speculating Kardashian and Disick are an item again. First off, news broke on May 27 that Disick was once again a single man after splitting with Sofia Richie. Then, the two exes took off on a series of trips together, including visits to Utah and Wyoming. But the moment that most had fans speculating about the dynamic of Kardashian and Disick's relationship? When she was spotted rocking one of his shirts on Instagram. Yep, during the Wyoming trip, Kourt uploaded a photo to Instagram wearing a plaid shirt that appeared to be the same one Disick wore three years earlier.

Now, Disick is playing into the speculation himself. On June 22, Kardashian shared several photos of herself in a bright yellow flannel to Instagram. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Disick left a comment on her Instagram post. "Cute shirt," he wrote.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

While it's unclear whether Disick was getting downright flirty or toying with fans, Kardashian's followers loved the cheeky comment. "Do you understand how long we've been waiting for you guys to get back together?" one fan replied. "What does this mean?!" another fan questioned.

In case you missed the initial pic of Kardashian rocking Disick's plaid shirt in Wyoming, here it is:

Regardless of the dynamic of their relationship, the duo definitely still have the utmost respect for one another. In honor of Father's Day 2020, Kardashian posted the sweetest message of gratitude for the father of her three kids. "Happy Father’s Day, thankful for you and these three special ones," she captioned the post.

Only time will tell where Disick and Kardashian wind up in terms of a romantic road map, but, for now, it sounds like they're going to keep us guessing.