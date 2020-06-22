Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been broken up for five years, but they're forever bound by their three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick. And as the pair have learned to co-parent post split, it's become increasingly clear they're not your ~usual~ exes. The two have become the best of friends, and have even gone on numerous vacations together. Lately, they've been spending more time together than ever, and fans have posed the question: are Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick quarantining together? When it comes to their current living situation, here's everything we know.

Early on during the coronavirus lockdown, Kardashian revealed their three kids were splitting their time between her and Disick's houses. She took to Instagram Live to explain the kids spend five days at her house, then two days at Scott’s.

“I think because the kids are going back and forth to both houses... I try to schedule my work on those days,” she shared. “I think it’s even nice for the kids to get a different change of scenery, get into a different house. They have their own dog over there. It’s just a different vibe in the different houses.”

However, when Disick was spotted with a duffel bag outside Kourt's home on the morning after her April 18 birthday, fans raised their eyebrows. Naturally, this raised the question of whether he'd stayed the night.

Chris Weeks/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Despite this, Disick was still dating Sofia Richie at the time, so fans were probably mistaken. But when the pair announced their split on May 27, more questions about the nature of Disick's relationship with Kardashian arose.

Will/GC Images/Getty Images

The months of May and June saw Disick and Kardashian spending plenty of time together. When Disick turned 37 years old on May 27, the KarJenner family got together to celebrate his special day. The reality star received the ultimate outdoor bash, and Kourt's sisters all sent their love in person and online.

Perhaps the most questionable part of all were all the trips Disick and Kardashian were taking together. The two trekked out to Utah with the kids ahead of Disick's birthday in May, and, several weeks later, he was thought to have been on the KarJenner's family trip to Wyoming.

When Kourt uploaded a picture to Instagram wearing her ex's shirt, comments rolled questioning whether the pair were back together.

Despite their excursions, there's no solid evidence they've been quarantined under the same roof together at any point. Through all their ups and downs, Disick and Kardashian have managed to maintain a close-knit friendship, and, for now, that's all we know for certain.