Happy birthday to Lord Disick! When Scott Disick turned another year older on May 26, he received the ultimate outdoor party from the KarJenner family. The famous bunch let fans in on the fun too, sharing plenty of snaps on Instagram. It may have been a low-key celebration this year, but the photos from Scott Disick's 37th birthday party are everything.

Disick turned 37 years old this year, and although it wasn't a milestone birthday, the KarJenners made sure it was extra special. They gathered on a scenic hillside, and with the KarJenner kids in tow, posted tons of memories from the day. Kylie was one of the first to share a sweet pic from Disick's bday bash.

She posted up with Disick on her IG stories, and was seen wrapping her arm around his waist."Yesterday celebrating @letthelordbewithyou," she captioned the pic.

Disick's ex Kourtney Kardashian was also there, who had just accompanied him on a trip to Utah. The duo kicked off Disick's b-day at a luxurious resort and got plenty of family bonding time in. When they came back, Kourt continued the celebration. Alongside Kylie, she posed in front of an ice cream cart branded with Disick's Talentless clothing line tagline, "Please Wash Your Hands."

All of the KarJenner kids looked overjoyed to be at the party, which included a moon bounce. Baby True even paid tribute to Disick on his special day by rocking his clothing line.

Disick received an epic birthday present from Kris Jenner, and was sure to thank her. "Thank you so so much @krisjenner for the most over the top mountain bike I have ever seen! #trek," he wrote on his IG story.

Khloé's birthday tribute for Disick might have been the sweetest of all.

"Happy birthday @letthelordbewithyou!!! Life would be SO boring without you! Thank you for being such a great brother to me. Cheers to you being spoiled and I pray this year is filled with magic. You deserve only the best! We have so much more life to live 🙏🏽Forever family! I love you long time!" she wrote.

Amid his reported "break" with Sofia Richie (Elite Daily previously reached out to his rep for comment on reports they split, but did not hear back), Disick's still got a lot of love in his life. My invite may have gotten lost in the mail, but these photos will make anyone feel like they were there to witness the fun in person.