I am uneasy AF over here. Scott Disick unfollowed Sofia Richie on Instagram, and for some reason it's making me super nervous. What is happening? Scott, where are you? Sofia, are you OK? I don't like sudden change, people! Disick appears to have unfollowed his recent girlfriend on the social media platform sometime in the last day or two, and while I have no idea what it means, I can only assume it means their relationship could be in trouble.

More to come...