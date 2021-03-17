Even though it's been over for a while now, fans still aren't totally clear on the details of Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's breakup. Luckily, it seems like the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashian is going to give them some answers. In a teaser clip released by E! on March 16, the dad of three opened up about the August 2020 split, and Scott Disick explained his Sofia Richie breakup to Kourtney Kardashianin a very surprising way.

"I think people come into our lives and think it’s maybe easier than they think… to be with you or with me," he told Kardashian in the clip. "But it's very true that we do come with a lot of baggage. And it's definitely not easy that we see each other, work together, and are friends."

According to Disick, their (very) complicated relationship isn't something other people always understand, and for Richie, it seems the Disick-Kardashian-Richie love triangle that resulted was too much for her to handle. "But I've always been clear that my priority has been my children and my life with them," Disick continued. "I've even put it out there that taking care of you is one of my priorities." Aww.

After welcoming three kids and spending nearly a decade together, Disick and Kardashian announced their breakup in July 2015. Just about two years later, Disick sparked dating rumors with Richie, and by September of that year, Disick and Richie were Instagram official. The couple went on to date for three years before they reportedly went their separate ways in May 2020, and though they reportedly reconciled soon after, that apparently didn't last for long. By August 2020, Disick and Richie reportedly decided to split for good.

When their first breakup was reported in May, a source for Page Six reportedly pointed to Kardashian as a potential factor in the split. "Kourtney didn't make it easy for [Richie], and you can only tolerate that kind of treatment for so long," the source reportedly claimed.

At the time, a source for Us Weekly reportedly expressed a similar sentiment, claiming, "Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that's something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him. It's been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone."

Though Disick has since moved on to Amelia Gray Hamlin while Kardashian is loved-up with Travis Barker, I haven't totally given up hope of Disick and Kardashian getting back together. After all, in another teaser clip for Season 20 of KUWTK, Disick told Kardashian he'd marry her "right here, right now," so there's that.

Whatever happens, I'm just glad these two are still on good terms, and hopefully, their respective partners can come to understand their... unconventional bond.