Someone grab me a jacket because Sofia Richie's reported reaction to the Scott Disick breakup rumors truly could not be more chill. A source who reportedly spoke to Us Weekly on Aug. 25 revealed Richie "isn't upset" about the rumored split at all. Instead, the model is reportedly focused on celebrating her 22nd birthday. “Her friends and family have been surrounding her with so much love and support, especially for her birthday, so that’s been a nice distraction for her,” the source reportedly explained, later apparently adding that “she is not thinking about Scott at all right now.” (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Richie and Disick for comment regarding the claims, but did not hear back in time for publication).

I mean, TBH, I'm not at all surprised by Richie's reported reaction to the rumored split. After all, this is the same human being who, back in May, told Cosmopolitan UK, “[I have] this weird thing where I just don’t care what people think." As for the steady stream criticism she's received regarding her 16-year age difference with Disick (P.S. is anyone giving him flack?), Richie said in the same interview that it "doesn't bother" her.

The woman is chill personified!

Rumors of a romance between Richie and Disick started swirling in May 2017 when the two were reportedly spotted flirting aboard a yacht in the South of France. Save for a brief rumored rough patch in June 2018, the two pretty much stayed happily together until May 2020 when things reportedly took a turn for the majorly complicated.

Following Disick's May stint in rehab, tabloids had almost daily updates on their relationship status, with one source even straight-up reportedly telling E! News that it "changes daily."

That said, as of Aug. 19, a source reportedly told Us Weekly the two had finally called it quits for good. “Scott and Sofia have been off and on for two months and now have broken up for good,” the source reportedly shared. “Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking.” (Reps for Richie and Disick did not respond to Elite Daily's previous requests for comment on these reports.)

As for why they reportedly didn't work out, the source apparently attributed their large age gap. "Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue," they reportedly explained. "He’s in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses and Sofia, at 21 years old, is really still trying to figure what she wants to do, which drove them apart over time.”

Here's to hoping they're doing whatever's right for them. Oh, and just a friendly reminder that if you don't feel super chill about your breakup, that's normal, too! Everyone processes things differently.