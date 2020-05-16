Sarah Paulson has a small issue with people comparing her looks to Adele. The American Horror Story actor gave her thoughts on the matter in a recent interview with SiriusXM and joked about her famous doppelgänger. Sarah Paulson's quote about looking like Adele is super honest.

SiriusXM uploaded a clip on YouTube on Wednesday, May 13 from a recent interview with Paulson on EW Live (SiriusXM, channel 109). The actor took some time to address the Adele lookalike comments she's been seeing from fans. ICYMI, Paulson was trending on Twitter after Adele surprised fans with a birthday photo, as several people began to point out the striking resemblance between Adele and the actor.

Paulson said, "Yeah, I was on Twitter and I just happened to be scrolling through and it said Sarah Paulson is trending and I was like, 'Wait, what? Did I die'" Paulson joked. After a few moments, she finally realized why her name was trending. "I was like, 'Oh, it's the Adele thing again,'" she said. "I mean this has been going on for a while."

While fans may have caught the resemblance a while ago, Adele's birthday photo sparked even more comparisons. "Listen, I'll take it. I mean, what I wish they were comparing was my talent to her talent, and saying that mine was as great as hers," she joked. "Which quite honestly… they can’t say, because no one’s talent is as great as hers. Which is really irritating," said Paulson. "But I'll take looking like her. She’s a beauty! I’ll take it."

Despite Paulson joking that she isn't as talented as Adele, she's achieved her own success. As an actor, she's received an Emmy, Golden Globe, and a SAG award, all awards many actors aspire to win.

picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images

Paulson's success with AHS hasn't ended yet, either. Paulson confirmed back in January that she will be returning for American Horror Story Season 10. She took some time off during Season 9, the first season the actor was absent from the show since its inception in 2011 with AHS: Murder House. She confirmed the news in an interview with TheWrap, saying, "I can confirm that I will be in next season. I have no idea what it will be… But I’m not coming back as a guest part, I will be a central character."

While fans are thrilled Paulson is returning for AHS Season 10, it seems she enjoyed taking a break. She told ET in July 2019: "It's a little bittersweet because I have a lot of friends who are still on the show. So I'm getting updates about how it's all going and what they're doing, and I'm like, 'Wait what? You worked until two? Oh, I remember working until two on that show.'"

One thing she didn't miss was the lengthy word days. "I'm also very glad that I can wake up at a decent hour because I'm not cross-eyed from having worked insane nights," she said.

It's clear that although Paulson and Adele do look similar, they each have their own very unique set of talents. That is, unless Paulson is hiding an incredible voice from us or Adele is secretly an amazing actor.