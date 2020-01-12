When the newest season drops, one very familiar face will be making her return to the AHS universe. According to the star herself, Sarah Paulson will star in American Horror Story Season 10 — and she's just as excited about her homecoming as you are. Here's what the former series regular said about her role in the upcoming season.

If you watched American Horror Story: 1984, you might have noticed that despite some possible hinting otherwise, Paulson — who had starred in every season prior — failed to make a cameo. However, fans can rest assured that the actress's future with the series is far from over, as she confirmed that she will definitely have a starring role when Season 10 airs.

During an interview with TheWrap, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story actress told the publication, "I can confirm that I will be in next season. I have no idea what it will be… But I’m not coming back as a guest part, I will be a central character."

While the actress said she had "no idea" whether she'd be appearing in American Horror Story's other future seasons, merely telling the publication "god willing," she did confirm that she'd spoken to series creator Ryan Murphy about the possibility.

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

"I do know that I did ask Ryan, if the question was asked to me, could I say that I was coming back?" she continued. "And he said, ‘Yes, you can say.’ So yes, I will be back on American Horror Story."

Her comments come after FX Networks Chairman John Landgraf announced that the horror series had been greenlit for three additional seasons through Season 13 during the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Thursday, Jan. 9.

It's welcome news that Paulson will be returning to the world of AHS after she previously admitted that it was "bittersweet" not being a part of 1984 — although she did admit that she didn't miss working the long hours while filming the show.

While speaking to ET at the Toronto Film Festival back in July, she said, "It's a little bittersweet because I have a lot of friends who are still on the show. So I'm getting updates about how it's all going and what they're doing, and I'm like, 'Wait what? You worked until two? Oh, I remember working until two on that show.' And then I'm also very glad that I can wake up at a decent hour because I'm not cross-eyed from having worked insane nights."

Rachel Luna/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the time, the actress hinted that she might "pop up" during the season in a smaller role. "I'll be watching and cheering everybody on," she told the publication, adding, "I'm really excited for this season. I think it's a really cool idea for the show this year. And you never know, I may pop up. You never know. No promises though."

Unfortunately, as fans know, the star didn't end up making a cameo after all, but it sounds like she'll definitely be returning when Season 10 airs.