Adele received a very warm welcome back to Instagram on May 5. After five months away, Adele decided it was time to reappear on the 'Gram to celebrate her birthday. Not only was her return completely unexpected, but she looked so gorgeous in her snapshot that the internet simply can't stop chattering about it. After seeing Adele's Instagram for her 32nd Birthday, fans are still picking their jaws up off the floor.

Adele shared the post as her birthday came to a close, and one part of her caption was dedicated to thanking fans for all their warm wishes. But she also sweetly took the time to shout out essential workers during the Coronavirus outbreak.

"Thank you for the birthday love," she wrote. "I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels ♥️2020 okay bye thanks x."

As thoughtful as the message was, it was her drop-dead-gorgeous photo that really had fans freaking out. In the pic, Adele sported a chic black mini-dress, and the comments filled with messages about her fierce look.

"I mean are you kidding me," Chrissy Teigen wrote, while James Charles dropped a comment which said, "YOU LOOK AMAZING." Rita Wilson also dropped by to say, "Happy Birthday, Adele. Sending you so much love! Looking gorgeous!"

Fans on Twitter had nothing but the sweetest things to say as well. One of her day-one fans said, "Adele is and HAS BEEN gorgeous since the very first time I saw her. She is lovely. And I’m so glad to see her looking happy."

After a second photo surfaced of Adele hanging with her friends, another fan tweeted: "She was always gorgeous but she’s literally glowing rn."

Another fan insisted Adele was "living her best life" on her birthday.

The consensus is clear: Adele looked amazing on her 32nd birthday. And after her return to the 'Gram, hopefully there's even more content to come.