A typical night out in the Big Apple usually consists of sipping relatively pricey drinks, chatting with your friends, and maybe a little dancing. Oh, and if you're really lucky, you might even witness a celebrity sighting... but in all honesty, that rarely ever happens. However, these videos of Adele and Jennifer Lawrence at a New York bar from March 22 are giving me a ridiculous amount of FOMO. It's quite literally my dream version of a girl's night out.

On the evening of Friday, March 22, bar-goers at the legendary Greenwich Village gay bar, Pieces, were surprised by none other than Jennifer Lawrence and Adele, according to many videos of the night that landed on Twitter. Yes, you heard that correctly — the two extremely talented friends entered this very lucky bar, and according to the Daily Mail, they participated in a number of rowdy AF drinking games, hung out with the bar's exceedingly glamorous drag queens, and had a grand old time.

Honestly, I would have been to starstruck to like, move, but luckily, a select few bar-goers were able to get some footage of the best GNO of the century. Check out a few of them, below — they'll definitely brighten up your day.

Oh, also, the tweets and photo evidence are giving me life. You should definitely check it out, if you haven't already.

OK guys, my jaw is on the ground, and my heart has quite literally collapsed with happiness. Clearly, these two gorgeous, talented, and famous pals are having a great time together, and I'm overjoyed to see that even while these two are busy AF — Jennifer Lawrence is recently engaged to her fiancé and Adele is a busy mother — the two can still have a super fun night out together. For real, Adele and J. Law are simply #BestFriendGoals, #AdultGoals, and just #EverythingGoals. I truly cannot handle how amazing the both of them are. What a power team.

The two have come so far together — it seems like just yesterday when J. Law admitted she puked at Adele's concert. Yeah, that actually happened a few years back in 2016. The American Hustle actress went to see Adele in concert with her celeb bestie Emma Stone, and it turns out Lawrence ended up partying a little too hard. As a result, she ended up in the bathroom, and — well — luckily, Stone was there to hold her hair back. But in all seriousness, what else are BFFs for?

I'm always up for a night out on the town, but for real, a night spent partying with Jennifer Lawrence and Adele would be truly perfect. I cannot express how jealous I am of all the witnesses at Pieces last night, who were able to soak in Adele and J. Law in all their glory. But honestly, watching all of this video footage brings me almost as much joy. Hopefully their hangovers aren't too atrocious right now (I'm just assuming here) — I can almost picture them sipping Gatorades together, as we speak.