The time has come. It didn't take long for Duchess Meghan's estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, to share her thoughts on Harry and Meghan's recent announcement about their life as royals, and her words were not nice. Samantha Markle's reaction to Meghan stepping back from royalty might be her most cringe-worthy statement yet.

A quick refresher: Meghan and Harry released a statement on Wednesday, Jan. 8, detailing their plans for the future. "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the Instagram post read. "We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

The shocking post went on to reveal that, moving forward, Meghan and Harry will be splitting their time between the U.K. and North America. Just like the rest of the world, Samantha caught wind of the announcement and forged her own opinion. But unlike fans of Harry and Meghan, Samantha's words were far from encouraging.

“It is a slap in the face," Samantha told Inside Edition. "I think what is shocking is the lack of consideration for the people involved, the British royal family, the promises that were originally made to honor royal duty and to lead by example.”

Samantha then accused Harry and Meghan of stepping "into the spotlight knowing what the duties were, knowing what the media would be like for them." A confusing statement, seeing as Harry was born into the spotlight, but, OK, Samantha.

Samantha went on to say that she believes Meghan "knows she's engaging in attention-getting behavior," with a nod to Meghan's appearance at Wimbledon in July 2019. "If she wanted to be so private, she wouldn’t have sat at Wimbledon with 40 empty seats around her," Samantha said.

Mike Egerton - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

As for if Samantha hopes for a family reunion in the near future, she said she doesn't "have any plan of that" because of the way Meghan has treated "our family and the royals."

Samantha's closing words were that the Markle family has extended olive branches to Meghan to mend things, but "she wasn't willing to extend it back."

Considering Samantha's incessant nasty words toward Meghan, it's not surprising why Meghan has been on the outs with Samantha since her royal engagement to Harry in November 2017.