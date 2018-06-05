Rosé Cookie Dough Is A Thing & You Need To Round Up The Girls ASAP To Try It

It's prime time to stop and smell the rosé, because National Rosé Day is just around the corner on Saturday, June 9. For anyone 21 and up who also lives by the motto, "Slay then rosé," you'll want to spend this special day with your favorite glass of pink wine. Not only is some sipping necessary, but Summer Water is joining forces with some of New York's most delicious hot spots to dish out some rosé treats that'll make your mouth water. Out of all the offerings, it's important for me to point out that rosé cookie dough is a thing, and you'll definitely want to try it.

Yes, you heard that right: Rosé cookie dough exists on this Earth. It's going at the very top of my "must need" list right now, along with the three other collabs that Summer Water has planned for this national day. The popular rosé from the digital winery, Winc, is celebrating their "Week of Pink" in New York City leading up to Saturday. If you live in or close to NYC, consider me extremely jealous, because you can get your hands on some of these delights all over the city. You'll want to rosé to the occasion, and plan a day with your girls to eat it all. Just don't forget to snap a pic of your rosé snacks for the 'Gram, and use some rosé puns as your captions.

Don't worry if you're not in New York for "Week of Pink," because you can still celebrate National Rosé Day with your friends at home with a glass of your favorite. Maybe even throw in a refreshing frosé or two into the mix to treat yourself on these beautiful summer days. It's National Rosé Day after all, and we're here to sip, sip, rosé.

Rosé Strawberry And Cream Cookie Dough At DŌ Summer Water DŌ has been on my bucket list for some time, and you need to get in on this. The edible cookie dough shop in New York is offering, for one week, $4 scoops and $9 grab-and-go containers of their Rosé Strawberry & Cream flavor made with Summer Water. You'll definitely want to head over on National Rosè Day, because the first 50 customers will get a complimentary scoop of the limited-time flavor.

Summer Water Sorbet At Tipsy Scoop Summer Water The boozy ice cream shop, Tipsy Scoop, is offering a Summer Water sorbet flavor that you can get for the entire month of June at their "Barlour" in Manhattan. Plus, their limited edition rosé sorbet sundae from the shop is only $9.50. I'd say that's a pretty sweet purchase. The treat will be great for the warm summer days, and will have you saying, "I scream. You scream. We all scream for rosé ice cream."

Summer Water Popsicle At People's Pops People's Pops Another chill treat that's both refreshing and sweet to cope with the summer heat is a popsicle. For "Week of Pink," People's Pops Brooklyn Barge location is offering a Strawberry Rosé Verbena popsicle from June 4 to June 10, which comes in a glass of Summer Water Rosé. If you're looking to bring a pop of color to your 'Gram, this bright red popsicle treat will definitely do that. Just don't forget to caption your pics with, "Yes way, rosé."