40 Rosé Captions For Instagram, When You're In That Millennial Pink State Of Mind

After a long day spent in the sunshine, nothing sounds better than unwinding with a glass or two of rosé. A night in with your lady crew sharing a bottle of the good stuff is the best kind of plan. If your besties love rosé just as much as you do, you know exactly what bottle needs to be uncorked. Not only is rosé super refreshing in the summer, but you can't deny how Instagram-worthy that beautiful hue of millennial pink is. Snapping a pic of your girls holding up their glasses is essential. Then, post it up with some rosé captions for Instagram.

I'm no doctor, but I truly believe a glass of wine is good for you, so you can catch me sippin' all summer long. Even if you're just indulging in some much-needed "me time," snap a selfie with your wine glass. Or, get a pic of you and bae on a romantic date night. You'll look so adorable while you're toasting your pink drinks.

Rosé is a beautiful color that will bring some vibrance to your 'Gram. If you're a fan of the pinks, snap a pic of your drink with a summer sunset as your background. The photo possibilities are seriously endless, and no matter what shot you capture, when it comes time to post, use any of these 40 captions about rosé. Then, get right back to drinking, because your wine awaits.

1. "Wine flies when you're having fun.” — Unknown

2. "Rosé all day." — Unknown

3. "Where there's a will, there's a rosé." — Unknown

4. "Stop and smell the rosé." — Unknown

5. "Rosé the day away." — Unknown

6. "Wine that is pink in color makes me happy." — Unknown

7. "You had me at rosé." — Unknown

8. "Wine pairs nicely with good friends.” — Unknown

9. "Slay then rosé." — Unknown

10. "I'm on cloud wine." — Unknown

11. "Pretty in pink." — Unknown

12. "Yes way, rosé." — Unknown

13. "Wine not?" - Unknown

14. "When I sip. You sip. We sip." — Unknown

15. "Tonight's forecast: 99 percent chance of wine." — Unknown

16. "The world looks better through rosé colored glasses." — Unknown

17. "You can't buy happiness, but you can buy rosé, and that's close enough." — Unknown

18. "Rosé every day." — Unknown

19. "Will you accept this rosé?" — Unknown

20. "Sip, sip, hooray." — Unknown

21. "Love the wine you're with." — Unknown

22. "Rosé is bae." — Unknown

23. "I don't understand what a wine stopper is for." — Unknown

24. "I just rescued some wine. It was trapped in a bottle." — Unknown

25. "Rosé to the occasion." — Unknown

26. "Every box of raisins is a tragic tale of grapes that could have been wine." — Unknown

27. "Not all girls are made of sugar and spice and everything nice. Some girls are made of sarcasm, wine, and everything fine." — Unknown

28. "Home is where the wine is." — Unknown

29. "Sip happens." — Unknown

30. "Pink is my signature color." — Unknown

31. "La vie en rosé." — Unknown

32. "Do you have this in pink?" — Unknown

33. "I'll take rosé over roses today, thank you." — Unknown

34. "I was told you'd have rosé." — Unknown

35. "In wine, there's truth." — Pliny the Elder

36. "Anything is possible with sparkle and a little pink." — Unknown

37. "Coffee now. Wine later." — Unknown

38. "Pink isn't just a color. It's an attitude." — Miley Cyrus

39. "If it's pink or sparkly, yes, I want it." — Unknown

40. "On Wednesdays, we wear pink." — Mean Girls