If you think about it, there are a bunch of really fun holidays that fall during the summer season. I mean, really — Father's Day, Fourth of July, and, of course, my birthday are practically the best ones in the entire holiday lineup, no doubt about it. But the one summer holiday that many people tend to forget about — which may just be the most important holiday of them all — is National Rosé Day. And if you're not entirely sure as to how you can celebrate it this year, Winc's week of pink rosé-infused desserts will surely come in handy.

Popular online wine club Winc unveiled a slew of delicious treats made in collaboration with their Summer Water Rosé for National Rosé Day. According to a press release, they've collaborated with popular (and tasty) New York City destinations such as DŌ, Tipsy Scoop, People's Pops, and Postmates to celebrate their Week of Pink, starting on Friday, June 1, 2018 and lasting until National Rosé Day on Saturday, June 19. If you want to hear what kinds of snacks you'll actually be able to get your hands on, look no further. You're about to witness one of the most epic treat lineups I've yet to see in my lifetime.

Tipsy Scoop Tipsy Scoop Starting on June 1 through the end of the month, wine-infused ice cream "Barlour," Tipsy Scoop, will be serving a Summer Water Sorbet. The limited-edition flavor sundae will cost you a mere $9.50, and trust me — it's worth every penny. And to celebrate National Rosé Day on June 9, Winc will offer the first 50 customers a complimentary scoop of Summer Water Sorbet. It sounds straight-up delicious, and a free scoop is definitely worth waiting for.

People's Pops Giphy For the “Week of Pink”, People’s Pops is going to be selling their People's Pops x Summer Water popsicle at Brooklyn Barge between June 4 and June 10. The special popsicle will be an adult-friendly boozy pop, the Summer Water rosé-infused Strawberry Rosé Verbena flavor, which will be served upside down in a glass of Summer Water Rosé. It sounds like the refreshing treat I want — and quite frankly — need.

DŌ Dina Coloma For the week of June 4 until June 10, DŌ will be offering $4 scoops, as well as $9 grab-and-go containers of edible cookie dough in their limited edition flavor, Rosé Strawberry & Cream, made with Summer Water Rosé. DŌ will also be offering the first 50 customers a complimentary scoop on National Rosé Day, so make sure to get there in a timely fashion. You won't want to miss out on this glorious treat.