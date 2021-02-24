While sipping on green beer on St. Patrick’s Day is a ~thing~, there’s another libation you may want to add to your celebration on Wednesday, March 17. The holiday is the perfect time for java and whiskey to unite in one tasty sip known as Irish coffee. Although you can enjoy this spiked coffee creation year-round, ReserveBar’s Irish Coffee Kit with La Colombe and Teeling Whiskey contains everything you need to make this game-changing sip with ease.

Just in time for St. Patty’s Day, Dublin-based Teeling Whiskey partnered up with coffee company La Colombe to create a limited-edition kit that’s an upgrade on the classic cocktail. Inside the kit, you’ll get everything you need to make your spiked java, including two 9-ounce cans of La Colombe’s Vanilla Draft Latte, a 750-milliliter bottle of Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey, two Teeling Collins glasses, two reusable metal straws, and grated nutmeg in a shaker for garnish. With only two ingredients plus the nutmeg, you can make the sip in less than ten minutes.

As of Feb. 24, the Teeling x La Colombe Irish Coffee kit is selling exclusively on ReserveBar for $40, which is about the price you'd pay for the Teeling Small Batch Whiskey alone. If you’re hype to sip on some almost effortless Irish coffee, you can also score free ground shipping on your Teeling purchase for a limited time when you use the code “SHIPTEELING” at checkout. The Irish Coffee kit ships to 34 states and Washington, D.C. You can see if ships to your state by checking the top of the Irish Coffee Kit page on ReserveBar's website.

As for taste, let's start with the whiskey base. Per Teeling's website, the special blend of whiskey gets its start in ex-bourbon casks, before it’s matured in Central American rum casks for up to 12 months, which gives the sip a multi-layered taste. Featuring vanilla, dried fruit, spice, oak, and rum notes, the whiskey brand says the sweet Vanilla Draft Latte complements the rum and fruit notes of the liquor. You can also expect the creaminess of the final result to feel similar to the frothy top of a classic pub-style Irish coffee.

