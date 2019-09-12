Summer 2019 might have been the season of spiked seltzer, but it looks like a new boozy refreshment is here to take its crown. At the end of a long day, there's nothing like kicking back with a buzz-inducing drink that also delivers a punch in the energy department. Rather than reaching for an energy drink, La Colombe's Hard Cold Brew Coffee cans are a tasty option to get you buzzed while delivering a boost in the caffeine department, so cheers to doing happy hour the right way.

On Monday, Sept. 9, the Philadelphia-based coffee retailer announced that it was partnering up with MillerCoors to bring customers a mash-up of what might be two of the biggest trends in recent years: cold brew and spiked drinks. La Colombe Hard Cold Brew Coffee, which is described as a "ready-to-drink cold brew with 4.2% ABV," promises to serve up just under the 5% alcohol content you'd get with your go-to Black Cherry White Claw. The bonus? You won't want to take a nap after sipping down one of these bad boys. According to press materials, the spiked cold brew coffee will be coming to shelves sometime in the month of September in Boston and Denver, as well as Tampa, Fort Meyers, and Treasure Coast in Florida, so I'd keep an eye out in the coming weeks if you happen to live in those cities.

A La Colombe rep confirmed to Elite Daily that the new refreshment will be "available in convenience stores and grocery retailers where La Colombe is sold now," but that it's "probably best to call ahead before going to the store" just to make sure that they're stocked up with the new offering.

Courtesy of La Colombe

Now, I'm guessing you might be wondering what to expect from this boozy yet caffeine-filled sip. You'll be getting a combination of La Colombe's signature Colombian and Brazilian cold brew coffee, which has been lightly sweetened with a mixture of cane sugar before alcohol is added.

You can choose a regular black spiked cold brew, which is "an authentic, smooth cold brew coffee with a delicate balance of sweetness and bitterness highlighted by notes of baker’s cocoa." Meanwhile, for those who like their cold brew to be a little sweeter, you'll want to go for the vanilla-flavored one that combines accents of vanilla bean and notes of dark chocolate. Per press materials, this option features a "hint of vanilla sweetness that balances the dark, roasted flavors from the coffee beans," so I wouldn't worry about it being overpoweringly sugary. Both of these flavors will be available in 4-packs of 9-ounce cans, or you can purchase the single cans by themselves.

Courtesy of La Colombe

Sofia Colucci, Vice President of Innovation at MillerCoors, said that the decision to jump on the cold brew and spiked drinks trend was a no-brainer.

"Millennials are constantly looking for new products to keep up with their busy lives," she said, per a press release. "Now people can start or keep the celebration going by grabbing a La Colombe Cold Hard Brew Coffee."

I'll cheers to that. Unfortunately, there's no telling if or when the company plans to extend the new offerings to other markets, but here's hoping that spiked cold brew catches on and becomes a happy hour staple in the near future.