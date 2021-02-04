It hasn't been a great year so far for Bachelor Nation relationships, and apparently, Rachel Lindsay is just as unhappy about it as I am. The former Bachelorette got candid with Us Weekly during a Feb. 4 interview, and Rachel Lindsay's quotes about Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' breakup is honest AF. "I'm so disappointed by this breakup because I was down for Clare and Dale," she said. "I am close with Clare. I love Clare. She was so happy with Dale. And even when Bryan and I were with them, they seemed very happy with one another."

Lindsay acknowledged "there were all these rumors about Dale" before Moss went public with the split on Jan. 19 (such as him stepping out with other women), but Lindsay totally dismissed them... until now. "The more that time goes by since the breakup, it seems like the rumors were true," she said.

On Jan. 25, Moss addressed the rumors regarding his fidelity. "Building a relationship in general is tough, especially when you're doing it in the public eye, and media will take things and run with them, people will spread lies or always want to point the finger, but the fact of the matter is there's no one person to blame in this situation," he said on Instagram Stories.

Still, Lindsay isn't here for any of his behavior. "It seems like Dale is all about himself. It seems like he wants to be in the spotlight. I find it a big coincidence — maybe not so much of a coincidence — that he keeps finding his way to a camera or to his Instagram Lives. Get off."

Lindsay is likely alluding to Moss' IG Live video from Jan. 30, where he opened up about how he was doing post-split (and IMO, the vid gave off some major "Max Ehrich crying on a beach" vibes). "This has been a learning experience for me... this has f*cking rocked me," Moss told fans. "I felt so many emotions and so much guilt, but also so much confusion and so much hurt."

However, Lindsay doesn't seem to have too much sympathy for the model. As she told Us Weekly, "I think people would have fully understood if he said, 'Hey, this is a little bit too soon. I want to date you. I want to get to know you. I really care about you. Let's just take our time.' And I think Clare would have accepted that ... I don't think that he was pressured [when he proposed]. I think he was performative."

As a Bachelorette success story, Lindsay is sadden to see so many Bachelor Nation couples split. "Coming off the show, I say, 'You got to step away from the spotlight and really get to know each other and experience one another in the real world,'" Lindsay continued. "The biggest question I had on the show was: Can this person fit into my life? And do I fit into theirs? Can we come together outside of this Bachelor bubble? And the main way to do that is getting on the same page and communicating, realizing that it's not this fairytale in this fantasy that you fell in love under — it's real life."

Thank you for always keeping it 100% real, Rachel.