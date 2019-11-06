Pringles' Turducken Friendsgiving Feast For Thanksgiving 2019 Is So Wild

While you might have to wait a few weeks to dig into all your Thanksgiving favorites, that doesn't mean you can't have a little preview. You can get an early holiday fix with Pringles' Turducken Friendsgiving Feast before Thanksgiving. Beware, you might need a minute when you see the wild flavor combos.

The Pringles Friendsgiving Feast includes "three birds for bundling, three sides, and more feathered flavor than you ever drooled was possible," according to the Pringles press release. The new, limited-edition Turducken stack from Pringles is available as of Thursday, Nov. 7, at 12 p.m. ET. The limited-time offering features three meat-flavored Pringles to create the Turducken — turkey, duck, and chicken — and three Pringles flavored like cranberry sauce, stuffing, and pumpkin pie for your sides and dessert. As always, Pringles are made for stacking, so the brand totally intends for your to put the three bird flavors stacked together to create a Turducken bite.

You can buy a Pringles Friendsgiving Feast Turducken Kit for $15.99 exclusively on the Kelloggs website when the site goes live Thursday. They will only be available while supplies last, so keep that in mind as you prep for your Thanksgiving preview meal courtesy of Pringles.

Although Pringles has released these fun Thanksgiving kits for a few years now, this if the first time ever that Pringles has included duck and chicken-flavored chips, so Turducken is a brand-new Pringles experience. Gareth Maguire, the senior director of marketing for Pringles, said in the release that the company prides itself "on offering consumers insanely accurate flavors with endless stacking possibilities..." so for the third year, Pringles "created the perfect kit for those who are infatuated with the Thanksgiving meat masterpiece that is the almighty Turducken, as well as anyone looking to enjoy a new take on a Friendsgiving feast."

If you aren't able to get your hands on one of these wild Pringles Friendsgiving Turducken Stacks, you can still purchase the Roasted Turkey-Flavored Pringles from your local grocery store. Can't wait to gobble these up? Grab a Friendsgiving Turducken Stack Kit for an even more festive holiday bite.