I know it's hard to believe, but the end of 2019 is less than three months away — and before it hits, Pringles is helping snackers get into a Turkey Day frame of mind. Prepare to swap out your Halloween candy for some savory munchies, because these Roasted Turkey-Flavored Pringles will have you feeling extra thankful this year. Shoppers are already starting to spot them on shelves, so you can start getting into a festive state of mind a month early.

If you're a Pringles devotee, you probably already know about the snack company's Roasted Turkey-inspired offering, which it has rolled out in limited-edition packs online for the past couple years. This year, it looks like 2019 is shaping up to be the year that companies really jump the gun on the holidays, as my editor said that she spotted giant canisters of the limited-edition crisps at a Jewel Osco grocery store in Chicago in mid-October. The brand confirmed to Elite Daily that this is the first time the Roasted Turkey-Flavored Pringles are being offered in grocery stores in full-sized cans in the United States, so you might have a better chance at getting a taste of the savory crisps this year.

Judging from the photos of the bigger cans, they're a little different from last year's Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner that came in three different flavors to mimic your classic Turkey Day spread.

While you won't be able to score any Pringles that taste like pumpkin pie or stuffing in crisp form this year, the company is bring back the pièce de résistance, aka Roasted Turkey-Flavored Pringles, that now come in a giant 5.5-ounce can for your snacking convenience.

Courtesy of Collette Reitz

A Pringles representative confirmed to Elite Daily that the Roasted Turkey-Flavored Pringles are available in the "snack aisle of grocery stores nationwide for $1.49." If you haven't spotted them on a grocery run just yet, the brand shares you can expect to see more cans of this savory treat as we head into November.

"The Roasted Turkey has a limited distribution right now, but will be more widely available later in November," a rep confirmed.

My editor tried out the Roasted Turkey Pringles and says it's definitely serving up plenty of Thanksgiving flavor. Comparing it to "crispy turkey skin," she says it "definitely has the taste of turkey, and you can smell [the turkey scent] as soon as you open the can, too." So, if you happen to be a big turkey fan, these limited-edition munchies will probably be your new favorite snack leading up to the holidays. After all, who wouldn't want to get their turkey cravings handled with none of the effort and cook time?

While there's no telling how long these festive bites will be around, I'd keep in mind that they did sell out after only a few hours when they made their online debut last year. In other words, if you do happen to spot them during your next grocery run, I'd grab as many cans of the savory crisps as you can carry and report back to the rest of us. Halloween might as well be canceled, because it looks like the countdown to Turkey Day has officially begun.