Cooking Thanksgiving dinner is a lot of work, and I commend my mother for making such a delicious spread ever year. If the meal was up to me, I'd probably just throw some chips on a plate and call it a day. Thankfully, Kellogg's already made that possible with the release of Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner. The savory chip selection became available in 2017 — and this year, it's back just in time for the holiday season. But now, the stackable crisps are even more accessible to everyone craving their festive taste. If you're wondering where to get Pringles' Thanksgiving flavors, take a seat. You'll be able to order them from the comfort of your own couch.

That's right: You won't need to search every aisle of your local grocery store in order to find the Thanksgiving-inspired Pringle flavors. Instead, customers can start ordering them via Kellogg's website on Nov. 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET, according to a press release. The Pringles will be available in a three-pack of Thanksgiving flavors for $14.99, which is a lot cheaper than buying an entire Turkey Day spread. Those of you who are ready to order the delicious trio can leave this product page open on your web browser and patiently wait until the flavors become available.

Don't wait too long to order the Thanksgiving-inspired Pringles, because they're only available for a limited time. Yes, this probably means you should stock up as soon as you can — because they're being sold on a first come, first serve basis. By ordering a few packs, you'll be prepared for Friendsgiving or Thanksgiving — and you won't even have to preheat the oven. Talk about convenience.

But before you go all out and order the Thanksgiving-inspired Pringles pack, you should probably know which flavors you're getting. Those of you who remember Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner in 2017 might recall eight different flavor options. The selections were tasty, but this year's release only includes three main flavors that you'd definitely eat during Turkey Day dinner. According to Kellogg's, the 2018 Thanksgiving Pringle flavors include Turkey, Stuffing, and Pumpkin Pie. I'm getting hungry just thinking about them.

Yuvraj Arora, senior vice president of marketing for Kellogg's U.S. Snacks division, talked about the flavors in a press release. He said,

When we launched Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner last year, it was so exciting to see Pringles fans' positive reactions celebrating how insanely accurate the flavors were. We knew that we had to get Pringles Thanksgiving flavors in more people's hands this year — particularly hearing that Turkey, Stuffing and Pumpkin Pie not only were delicious, but truly tasted like the real deal.

I don't know about you, but I'm totally going to buy a few packs of these to bring to dinner on Thanksgiving. If you're on the same page as me, you'll be happy to know that the Pringles come in festive packaging. This year's flavor selections come in mini cans, which are seemingly stacked inside a cute Thanksgiving box. In other words, they'll fit right in when you place 'em beside your family's Turkey Day spread.

Happy eating, and don't forget to mix and match the flavors by stacking them on top of one another!