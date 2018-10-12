The whole world stopped turning on its axis the day Meghan Markle wed Prince Harry, but today is Princess Eugenie’s turn, with all eyes on her (and Jack Brooksbank, of course). Unlike Markle's simple wedding dress, Eugenie’s pick is more dramatic, with an extra-long train and low-cut back. And since we’re obsessed with both dresses, we can’t help but analyze and compare Princess Eugenie’s Wedding Dress vs. Meghan Markle’s.

Unless you’ve been hiding from all news outlets over the last six months (and if so, I don’t blame you — it’s been pretty bleak lately), you’ve probably gotten a glimpse of the wedding dress Markle wore down the aisle at Windsor Castle. Designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, Markle’s dress was a modern, elegant classic that will not only influence wedding dress trends for years to come, but will go down in history as being one of the most unexpected dresses to walk down the Royal aisle. With long sleeves and a boat-neck cut, Meghan’s dress embodied her usual minimalistic aesthetic, with clean lines and no added accents. Although the dress wasn't adorned with any rhinestones or pearls, Markle's veil was heavily accessorized with intricate floral embroidery and a glittering tiara.

Along with her dress, Markle's makeup was very minimal. She chose to wear a sheer foundation that showed off her freckles, and her eye makeup and lips were subtle and not overdone.

Although we absolutely loved Markle's look for her wedding day, a lot of viewers had some commentary on her choices, stating that her dress was too loose and didn’t fit her well or that it was just too boring. Regardless of your thoughts on Markle's look, everyone has their own taste and deserves to feel beautiful on their big day, including Princess Eugenie.

On Oct. 12, she’s looked absolutely stunning in a wedding dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos. For weeks, it's been rumored that Erdem will be designing Eugenie's dress for her wedding, but today we discovered that the design duo is the lucky designer for her look. Overall, Eugenie's gown is classic in nature like Markle's, but its bodice is more fitted than Markle's sheath design. In addition, Eugunie's neckline relies on folded-over lapels that create a V-neck shape in both the front and back.

Unlike Markle's more modest wedding dress cut, Eugenie’s features a low back, intended to showcase her scar from scoliosis treatment at 12 years old. This meaningful detail is part of the magic of the entire look, which is so personal and custom to Princess Eugenie.

Another point of differentiation from Markle's simple Clare Waight Keller design: Eugenie's show-stopping train, which extends nearly 15 ft behind the princess.

While Markle opted for a veil (that the whole world sighed as Prince Harry lifted), Eugenie decided to do without. Her hair was adorned with a tiara borrowed from the Queen: the emerald-laden Greville tiara. As you can see, the hair accessory and matching emerald drop earrings frame Eugenie's face in an absolutely glittering manner. The introduction of bold color into Eugenie's ivory wedding look is a stark difference from Markle, who kept things monochromatic.

Whether you prefer Markle's respectful minimalism or Eugenie's personalized touches and pops of color, it's safe to say both brides represented themselves amazingly well on their respective wedding days.