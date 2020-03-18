If you’ve been following the ongoing saga surrounding Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s upcoming wedding, you need to hear this major reported update. According to People, Princess Beatrice’s wedding might be postponed for a third time — now due to coronavirus concerns. The couple is set to wed on May 29 at St. James’s Palace in London, surrounded by their A-list family members and friends. (Even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning to fly from Canada for the big day.) Now, the celebration is reportedly being put on hold as the world responds to the growing coronavirus pandemic.

On March 17, the Queen called off all upcoming spring garden parties at Buckingham Palace due to social distancing recommendations outlined by the government. Since Beatrice’s reception was scheduled to be a garden party at the palace, these new restrictions could likely interfere with the proceedings, forcing a change in the plans. Buckingham Palace has yet to officially confirm that Beatrice’s wedding is being rescheduled, but People reports the details are being worked out behind the scenes. Elite Daily reached out to representatives for the palace for confirmation of the date change, but did not hear back in time for publication.

UK Press Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first hitch in the planning process for Beatrice and Edoardo’s wedding. Ever since they announced their engagement on Sept. 26, 2019, they’ve struggled to nail down a final date. According to The Sun, the wedding date announcement was postponed twice due to the scandal surrounding Prince Andrew’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, and the drama around Harry and Meghan's decision to step back from senior royal life. Beatrice was reportedly “furious” that the wedding announcement kept being pushed back.

On Feb. 7, 2020, Buckingham Palace finally announced that the ceremony and reception would be held on May 29. Beatrice’s sister Eugenie shared her joyful reaction to the news on Instagram, writing, “She’s so excited…. Today the family announced Beatrice will marry Edo on 29th May 2020. Very proud of this moment.” An insider source told The Sun that the royals “hope to portray the Beatrice wedding as the big event that brings the family back together again.”

Now, it’s unclear whether the wedding will proceed on schedule after all. Hopefully, the couple and the palace can figure out a plan for the celebration with everyone’s health and safety in mind.