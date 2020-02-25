Ever since Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step down as senior royals, I've had a lot of burning questions. Will they divide their time between Vancouver Island and Los Angeles? What will they call their non-profit organization now that "Sussex Royal" is out? And, the most important question of all: Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle go to Princess Beatrice's wedding? According to Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly attend Beatrice's May 29 wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi — even though Harry and Meghan's recent statement about their transition seemingly shaded Beatrice and her younger sister, Eugenie. (Elite Daily reached out to the Palace for comment on the statement but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

In their updated announcement, which was revealed on Feb. 21, Harry and Meghan stated that they will no longer be using "royal" for their brand moving forward, and it doesn't seem like they're happy about it. As well as noting that "there is not any jurisdiction" over the use of the word "royal" overseas, the announcement pointed out that "there is a precedent" for other members of the Royal Family to work and keep their titles without being subjected to a year-long review period. And of course, two of those titled members with normal jobs include Beatrice and Eugenie.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

A source for the Mirror interpreted the statement as a subtle "dig" at Harry's cousins. "It's pretty clear they are referencing minor royals such as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie," the source claimed. But despite the supposed insult, reports claim Harry and Meghan are still planning to attend Beatrice and Edoardo's celebration at The Chapel Royal on the grounds of St. James's Palace in London this spring.

This isn't the first time that the media has tried to stir up trouble between the Sussexes and the sisters. While there were rumors that Beatrice and Eugenie's mom, Sarah, Duchess of York, hadn't been invited to Harry and Meghan's wedding reception, a source for Us Weekly later claimed Harry had "always intended to invite Sarah to the wedding." And while some people believed the couple purposefully spilled the beans about Meghan's pregnancy at Eugenie's wedding, a source for Harper's Bazaar claimed the couple did not overshadow the newlyweds' day, as most member of the Royal Family had already heard the news ahead of time.

So, in conclusion, I think all this drama between the Sussexes and the princesses is total invention, and I'm not here for it. Now if you will excuse me, I need to go count down the days until Beatrice's big day on May 29.