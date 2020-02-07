Mark your calendars! There’s another royal wedding in the works. After much anticipation, the British royal family released a statement on Feb. 7 with details about Princess Beatrice’s wedding date and venue. At the Queen’s permission, Beatrice will marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29, 2020 at The Chapel Royal in St. James’s Palace, followed by a private reception in the gardens of Buckingham palace.

They’re not the first royal couple to marry in The Chapel Royal — it was also the venue for Queen Victoria’s 1840 wedding to Prince Albert, and Prince George’s 1893 wedding to Princess Mary. Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, shared her joyful reaction to the news with a throwback Instagram photo of the two sisters as children. “She’s so excited,” Eugenie wrote. “Today the family announced Beatrice will marry Edo on 29th May 2020. Very proud of this moment.”

Beatrice and Edoardo announced their engagement on Sept. 26, 2019 with an official statement on the Duke of York’s website. "Her Royal Highness and Mr Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away in Italy earlier this month," the statement read. "Edo designed a ring in collaboration with the British jewellery designer Shaun Leane. The wedding will take place in 2020. Further details will be announced in due course."

UK Press Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The wedding date announcement reportedly comes after some heated family drama behind the scenes. According to The Sun, Beatrice and Edoardo were reportedly forced to postpone the announcement twice because of all the recent royal headlines. Between the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stepping back from their official roles, to the scandal surrounding Prince Andrew’s controversial reported friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, the royals have had a dramatic few months in the press. An insider source reportedly told The Sun that palace officials “hope to portray the Beatrice wedding as the big event that brings the family back together again.”

Sadly for avid royal wedding watchers, Beatrice’s ceremony reportedly won’t be televised. This is a surprising departure from recent tradition, and a much more low-key approach than other royal couples have taken. Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank all opted to have their weddings televised, but an insider source reportedly told People that Beatrice and Eugenie have always had different visions for their big days. “Beatrice and Eugenie are super close, but they are very different,” the source reportedly claimed. “Beatrice is more serious and Eugenie is the outgoing extrovert, she’s so bubbly and fun. Beatrice is more reserved and discreet. She holds back more, she is very polite, very well-educated but more formal and quiet in her personality, so I think it will be a very different wedding to Eugenie’s.”

There’s lots of speculation about whether Harry and Meghan will fly back from Canada to attend the wedding. Whatever happens, royal fans will be sure to keep an eye out for all the photos and reports about the celebration — even if they can’t have a 5 a.m. watch party this time around.