I guess if there's one person it's worth taking advice from it might as well be a future king. Prince William's little bro Prince Harry is prepping to become a first-time dad, which makes his big brother's recent tips about fatherhood super relevant. Prince William's advice for future dads isn't anything you haven't heard before, but it obviously bears repeating. Changing diapers, sleepless nights, and practice in patience are all on the horizon for Harry so he better listen up.

Prince William, 36, and his wife Kate Middleton, 37, are the parents to three sweet little children. Five years ago, Prince George arrived, followed by Princess Charlotte, 3, and baby Louis, 10 months. For these reasons, William is fully considered a seasoned veteran when it comes to newborns. According to him, the most shocking thing is how truly tiny an infant really is! "It's very daunting how tiny they are when they first arrive," he said. "They are so fragile, tiny little fingers and toes. You do feel like if you move them around too much, they are going to break, but they don't. Wait until they're nine months, and they'll be off."

E! News reports William stopped by London's Abbey Centre on Thursday, Feb. 14, to speak at a special "Future Dads" session hosted by the charity Future Men. The program is specifically designed to help adult men prepare for fatherhood. William spoke about the mind shift that takes place when you're suddenly in charge of another human being and what it was like for him the first time around. Specifically, the group focused on mental health during the transition into fatherhood.

William explained,

Once the lack of sleep starts setting in, the stress levels go up. From a young age you're taught to have a vision, have a plan, have a career and all of a sudden babies come along and you have to start thinking about a lot more. I think ladies are a lot more giving, a lot more generous but guys, to make a success of whatever we're going to do, we get into a rhythm. It's such a change, your whole life goes one way and suddenly you're told to stop in your tracks.

The sleepless nights, high-anxiety situations, and total newness aside, William joked changing baby's clothing is also tricky, adding the "hardest bit is the buttons."

Based on Harry's comments about becoming a father, something tells me he's up for the challenge. In fact, his impending baby is influencing more than just his home life. Harry is using it as motivation as a public person with a powerful platform, too. During a recent roundtable with Commonwealth young leaders, Harry said, "As someone who is about to become a father, I am acutely aware of our shared responsibility to make this world more resilient and its inhabitants more accountable for the next generation. The only way to see real progress is not by chance, it's by change."

