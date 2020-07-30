Ever since the Duke of Sussex stepped out with his future wife in 2017, Meghan Markle has been subject to criticism from British tabloids, web article comments, and social media trolls. Even Prince Harry's friends' reactions to Meghan Markle were reportedly less than favorable. Finding Freedom, the forthcoming biography about Harry and Meghan, provides insight into several aspects of Harry and Meghan's relationship history, including the reportedly chilly reception Harry's inner circle gave the Suits actor. According to Finding Freedom, Harry even "cut off" certain friends for their racist and classist comments about Meghan. (Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace for confirmation of this claim but did not hear back by time of publication.)

Though Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's biography won't be published until Aug. 11, and was written without the royal couple's input, excerpts have been published in The Times and Sunday Times, detailing everything from Prince William's reported reaction to Meghan to whether Harry or Meghan said "I love you" first. One of the biggest revelations: The prince was reportedly so incensed by the abuse Meghan received after their relationship went public that he distanced himself from disapproving friends. "When he first started seeing her, Harry, sensitive to even the slightest hint of prejudice, had fallouts within his own circle," Scobie and Durand claim.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Reportedly, Harry couldn't help but suspect his friends' disparagement of Meghan was rooted in snobbery and racial prejudice. As Scobie and Durand wrote, "When some questioned his new relationship, and whether she was suitable, he would wonder, 'Is this about race? Is it snobbery?'" According the royal biographers, the prince went as far as to cut ties with an especially vocal friend. "An old friend of Harry's spent an afternoon gossiping about Meghan, making disparaging remarks about her Hollywood background," the biographers continued. "Word got back to Harry, and the prince immediately cut him off."

Harry has always made it clear he won't stand for slander against his wife, especially when that criticism has racial undertones. Back in 2016, the Duke of Sussex called out the press for their relentless attacks on Meghan, and he's defended her against vicious rumors and unfair treatment ever since. You're a true prince, Harry.