There's a new royal biography coming our way, and it sounds like a must-read for anyone who wants to know the truth behind "Megxit." Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family by Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie (which has an expected publication date of Aug. 11, 2020) tells Harry and Meghan's story, covering everything from their courtship to their royal exit. According to The Sun, one of the most surprising details uncovered by the biography is that Prince Harry reportedly doesn't like the term "Megxit." The reason: It wasn't Meghan Markle who decided they should step down as senior royals — it was Harry. Elite Daily reached out to reps for Harry and Meghan for comment but didn't hear back in time for publication.

On May 23, a publishing insider revealed that a significant portion of the forthcoming biography is reportedly dedicated to "setting the record straight," including the rumor about who actually instigated the royal exit. "That word 'Megxit' in particular has always angered Prince Harry," the source claimed. "It gives the impression that the decision to walk away from the Royal Family was Meghan's. The reality is Harry drove that decision." According to the source, Meghan simply "made it clear she would support him in whatever he did."

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan may not have made the decision, but it seems as though Harry had his wife in mind when deciding to step away from royal life. In Jan. 2020, at an event organized for the supporters of Harry's Sentebale charity, the Duke of Essex got candid about the couple's choice to distance themselves. "It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges," he said of their announcement. "And I know I haven't always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option." Those "challenges" Harry alluded to likely include the relentless negative attention his wife received from British tabloids, as well as her reported unhappiness with royal life.

According to royal reporter Katie Nicholl, Meghan was reportedly "convinced there was a conspiracy against her" in the palace. As Nicholl told The Times on May 24, the Duchess of Essex reportedly "felt like an outsider from the start," as "this wasn't the life she was used to and she wanted out." Despite this, Finding Freedom asserts that "Megxit" is a misnomer. In fact, the insider for The Sun noted "there was more than one occasion where [Meghan] asked [Harry] if he was certain it was what he wanted," referring to the decision to step back.

So there you have it, folks: Harry drove the decision to shy away from the limelight, not Meghan. "Megxit" may be catchy, but for Harry's sake, let's try to stop using the term, OK?