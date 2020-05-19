On May 19, 2018, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said "I do" at Windsor Castle with fans around the globe tuning into their happily-ever-after. Fast-forward two years, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second anniversary plans have decidedly less fanfare. A source reportedly close to the couple claimed that they plan to enjoy a "lovely" day with each other and Archie, who recently turned 1.

"The day will simply be quality time with one another and as a family," the source reportedly told Harper's Bazaar. "They're not going to be doing any work and made sure they have no meetings or calls in the diary."

Harry and Meghan will be celebrating the milestone while quarantined in their new Los Angeles home.

"Like everyone else, they are in lockdown at the moment, so they will just be hanging out together at home," the source reportedly added. "But it will still be a lovely day."

This time last year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were still fully participating in their royal duties, and Meghan had just given birth to baby Archie. Since then, they decided to step down from their duties and embark on a new chapter away from the palace.

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

While the theme for the first-anniversary gift is traditionally paper, Harry sidestepped convention and gifted Meghan a stunning diamond eternity band that features his, her, and Archie's birthstones. So, even though the traditional second anniversary gift involves cotton, it’s safe to say that Harry may opt for something a little more — ahem — *flashy.*

The real gift from their first anniversary, however, was the handful of behind-the-scenes wedding photos they dropped on the ‘Gram. On May 19, 2019, the official IG account for the couple shared a slideshow of numerous never-before-seen images, as well as a sweet message thanking royal fans for their support. With their account, @sussexroyal, currently on pause, it doesn't seem likely they'll be sharing additional wedding photos any time soon.