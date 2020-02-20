You'd think that extricating yourself from the royal family, relinquishing your titles, and moving to Canada could put a strain on any marriage. However, even after their royal exit, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship is reportedly strong. In fact, the two "are besotted and very sweet with each other," according to a source for People. A week after their first post-announcement public appearance at an exclusive JPMorgan event, People reported that Harry, Meghan, and Archie are living their best lives exploring their new home on Vancouver Island. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Harry and Meghan for comment but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

According to an insider, the couple has been spending their time hiking in the woods and relaxing indoors. "They are enjoying living a quiet life," the source said. "They go for long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan cooks. They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs." A friend of the duo told People that Harry and Meghan are simply "trying to live their life as regular parents." TMZ even photographed Harry visiting a local grocery store to pick up sandwiches on Feb. 16, so I'd say they've fully acclimated to the simple life.

What still isn't clear is whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will settle in Canada full time. In their official statement, which they released on Jan. 8, the couple initially said they would divide their time "between the United Kingdom and North America," so they could continue to honor their duties to Queen Elizabeth, the Commonweath, and their patronages. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity," they added.

However, it now seems as though the couple will be dividing their time between Canada and the US instead. "They love being in Canada, but they are looking at houses in L.A. too," a source told People. "They'll likely have houses in both places." Considering that Harry and Meghan recently visited Stanford University professors to discuss their foundation (and that Harry is collaborating with Oprah Winfrey for an upcoming Apple TV+ mental-health project), it makes sense that they'd want a base in California as well.

Wherever the family of three decides to settle, I'm just happy their bond appears stronger and more loving than ever, despite all the major life changes.