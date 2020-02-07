Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have kept a pretty low profile since announcing their decision to step down as senior royals and relocate part-time to Canada. While they've continued to post on their joint Sussex Royal Instagram account, the two have made very few public appearances since Jan. 8, when they released their statement, and the couple has yet to step out together. But that changed on Feb. 6, when they served as keynote speakers at an exclusive JPMorgan event. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first appearance after the royal scandal is unexpected, but actually makes a lot of sense.

The event took place at 1 Hotel in Miami, where — according to a source for the New York Post — Harry and Meghan's appearance was kept on the down-low. "It was all very hush-hush, with a lot of security," the source claimed. Thanks to their decision to no longer serve as working royals, Meghan and Harry were likely paid for the keynote address, though their compensation wasn't revealed. As the couple explained in their joint statement after stepping down, they will maintain their private patronages but financially separate themselves from the institution. What that means: Harry and Meghan can now take advantage of private financial opportunities.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yes, they may have given up their share of the Queen's Sovereign Grant, but I have a feeling that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going to get by just fine — and they'll probably even profit from their decision. According to their website's Funding section, the money they were provided by the Sovereign Grant in 2019 only amounted to 5% of their total income. The grant, which acts as a wage for royal duties, also placed a restriction on their private financial opportunities (like getting paid for giving keynote speeches), so leaving the royal family may have been the best financial decision they ever made.

Speaking engagements aren't the only way that Meghan and Harry can earn money now. Back in June 2019, Harry and Meghan also submitted a trademark application for their joint brand, Sussex Royal, which would cover hundreds of items under the categories of clothing, campaigning, charitable fundraising, and more. Basically, by bidding adieu to the BS, it seems as though Harry, Meghan, and baby Archie are poised to live their best lives in Canada —and hopefully, the JPMorgan event is only the first of many more public appearances to come.