The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have given us no shortage of adorable moments this year. From their royal wedding in May, to their pregnancy announcement, to their tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand this past fall, they’ve been hitting some serious relationship milestones and have taken the world along for the ride. Their first Christmas as a married couple is no exception. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s body language at Sandringham for Christmas 2018 just proves that this couple is closer than ever, and so ready to welcome their baby in 2019.

Royal tradition dictates that the family spend every Christmas at Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk. This is Meghan’s second year celebrating Christmas at Sandringham. Last year, when she was Harry’s fiancé, she was also invited — a huge deal, considering only spouses are usually invited to spend Christmas with the Queen.

Tradition also dictates the family attend mass in Norfolk every Christmas morning. That’s where Harry and Meghan’s body language comes in! The couple was photographed entering the church service, alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Charles, Prince of Wales. I spoke to body language experts Traci Brown and Susan Constantine, for insight into Harry and Meghan's affectionate yet relaxed physical dynamic on Christmas Day. It says a lot about how they were potentially feeling in that moment, and could shine a light on the inner workings of their relationship, especially as they prepare to welcome their baby in the spring. Here's what Brown and Constantine had to say about Harry and Meghan on Christmas.

It's Easy, Breezy With These Two Stephen Pond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "She’s hanging on to his arm pretty tightly and he’s doing that same thing playing with his coat, protecting himself from the crowds just a bit," Brown tells Elite Daily. No matter how long you've been in the limelight, it's understandable that they might feel a little uncomfortable. It's Christmas Day and you're being photographed for the world to see, after all. Here, Meghan grasps Harry's arm pretty tightly (remember: she's probably still getting used to all the royal attention), and Harry walks slightly in front of her, thumb in coat.

Tender & True Stephen Pond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As Harry and Meghan stop to greet spectators, Meghan gently places her hand on Harry's left shoulder — a contrast to the tight grip she had on his arm in the previous photo. Nevertheless, take note: These two are always physically connected in some way.