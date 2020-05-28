The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have undoubtedly had their fair share of privacy invasions over the years, but this latest update is honestly a whole new level of disturbing. On Memorial Day, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly called the cops when they spotted an alleged drone invasion overhead. I mean, imagine that you’re simply soaking up the sun poolside and enjoying some quality fam time when you notice that an unmanned aerial vehicle is flying around above your residence, potentially capturing photos? (Elite Daily reached out to reps for the Sussexes for comment on the reported incident and did not hear back in time for publication.)

According to The Daily Beast, the drone was allegedly just 20 feet over their Hollywood Hills home? Not that there’s any appropriate distance for a drone to be capturing footage of a private family moment, but that’s definitely too close for comfort.

To make matters worse, this is far from the first time that Harry and Meghan have had to deal with this nonsense — The Daily Beast reports that there have allegedly been at least five drone-related incidents. BTW, those incidents — which occurred on May 9, 19, 20, 21, and 25 — are just the ones that the couple noticed and reported to the LAPD's non-emergency line. It’s no wonder the couple is concerned for their family’s safety.

A source close to Harry and Meghan told The Daily Beast that Harry and Meghan believe these prying drones are being operated by paparazzi. That seems possible, given that paps recently managed to capture not only video footage of the couple outside with their dog but also photos of them on Memorial Day with young Archie — who, it’s worth noting, is just 1 year old). However, since Harry and Meghan can’t 100% confirm that the paparazzi is to blame, the source says they’re having to treat this invasion as a potential terrorist threat.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

“Meghan received racist death threats at the time of her wedding, so the terror threat is very real for them,” the source told The Daily Beast.

Even if this drone invasion isn’t a terrorist threat, it’s still obviously cause for concern. The Daily Beast’s source said these incidents are just one small piece of the “unimaginable” levels of intrusion they’ve been dealing with since moving to the $18 million Beverly Hills mansion, which is owned by Tyler Perry. In fact, they’ve been continually hounded on the streets of L.A. The source revealed that last month, the couple was noticed by paparazzi and then “tailed, followed and chased by two cars, which were being driven very erratically” When they parked, one of the cars that were following them cut across two lanes of traffic to park, and was apparently "5 meters away from causing a T-bone crash.”

“It was incredibly dangerous, shocking, and scary,” the source added.

Let’s not forget that a major reason why Harry and Meghan decided to step back from their royal duties was reportedly due to mistreatment by the tabloids and overall frustration with the media coverage of their family. Harry also lost his mother, Princess Diana, in a fatal car accident while she was being chased by paparazzi in 1997 — so these reported recent events may have hit especially close to home for him.

While the lines are a little blurry when it comes to the legality of publishing photos taken by drones, The Daily Beast noted that it is “unequivocally illegal” to fly one over people or beyond your sightline unless you’re a legit registered drone pilot. So, if the paparazzi really are behind these latest incidents, their drone activity could be punishable by law.

While there is already a team in place to safeguard Harry, Meghan, and Archie (which came with Perry’s house), they’re understandably looking to take things up a notch. According to The Daily Beast’s source, they now plan to hire their own permanent personal security squad.

“Protecting their family is their top concern,” the couple’s friend told The Daily Beast.

Given all that Harry and Meghan have already been through with the press, here’s hoping their security force can step things up to keep them safe.