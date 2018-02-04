When I heard P!nk was performing the national anthem at this year's Super Bowl, I was psyched. Like, had to stop and take deep breaths excited. I love P!nk and think she's one of the most talented singers in the pop music world. The idea of her belting out the anthem sounded amazing. You know what? It totally was. P!nk's national anthem performance blew fans away. If there was an encore option at the Super Bowl — P!nk totally would have received it.

P!nk's performance was gorgeous (as expected). The singer wore a shimmering sliver jacket with a grey-shaded camo blouse underneath. She gave a powerful vocal performance. One amazing thing about P!nk is she never lip syncs... ever. So you know everything she does is genuine. The singer tweeted on Feb. 2 to clear up any question on this topic. She said,

I hear there’s a debate over whether or not I sang live on grammies, I have never lip synched in my entire life. I’m 100% against it.

Fans first caught wind of P!nk performing at the Super Bowl via Twitter. Only the sharpest eyes picked up on the ambiguous tweet from the singer and what she was hinting at. Before the big news was announced, P!nk tweeted on Jan. 6 about how excited she was for 2018, the Grammys, her tour, and "other stuff" that she couldn't talk about at that point in time. The full tweet said,

I’m really looking forward to 2018. I’m really excited about the Grammy’s. Tour. Some other stuff that’s a secret still and I can’t wait til it’s not a secret. I’m also excited for trump to lose his twitter password and also I’m excited that I have dope hair.

Once she could finally talk about the news, the singer was so excited she could barely formulate a tweet. We've all been there. The Pennsylvania native gushed about performing and her home-state team, the Philadelphia Eagles, playing in the big game. She said on Jan. 21,

Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!! Shtjtkd widnamc ckamcnsnzncbx!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wooohooooooooooooioooooooooooooooooooooooooiiiiiiooooooooooo

The queen's performance was unforgettable.

Needless to say — fans adored P!nk's performance, and now we all wish it would carry over into halftime.

P!nk's Super Bowl performance comes shortly after she belted out "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" on stage at the 2018 Grammy Awards. She kept it simple in a white T-shirt and jeans — which was actually linked to the Time's Up movement. To represent the movement, Grammy-goers sported a white rose on the red carpet before the event. P!nk took it one step further by transforming herself into the white rose.

The powerful lyrics to "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" begin,

I will have to die for this I fear/There's rage and terror and there's sickness here/I fight because I have to/I fight for us to know the truth

There's not enough rope to tie me down/There's not enough tape to shut this mouth/The stones you throw can make me bleed/But I won't stop until we're free/Wild hearts can't be broken/No, wild hearts can't be broken

Very fitting with the Time's Up movement and victims who have demonstrated enormous strength by sharing their stories, the lyrics continue,

This is my rally cry/I know it's hard, we have to try/This is a battle I must win/To want my share is not a sin

In the last verse, P!nk reminds us all, "there's nothing but a victory."

You beat me, betray me/You're losing, we're winning/My spirit above me/You cannot deny me/My freedom is burning/This broken world keeps turning/I'll never surrender/There's nothing, but a victory

Overall, P!nk's Grammy performance was simple, yet unforgettable. Her confidence flowed over into singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl. What's next? Her tour and more badassery (obvi).

