Pink's 2018 Grammys Performance Outfit Is Stripped Down In Solidarity With #TimesUp

Pink might have arrived on the red carpet in a pink (and black and purple and blue) number adorned with a single white rose, but the over-the-top feathery number didn't last for long. She quickly changed into something a bit more subdued. Pink's 2018 Grammys performance outfit consisted of a simple white T and jeans, but signified something much more important.

For her emotional performance of "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken," from her newest album Beautiful Trauma, Pink wore a white, off-the-shoulder T-shirt, jeans, and no shoes. Her platinum hair was closely cropped and her makeup was subtle—just enough to make her features visible on stage and on screen. She stood center stage and sang her heart out, while an ASL interpreter signed her song beside her.

Pink arguably has one of the best voices in the pop music genre. She can belt practically any note with ease and always sounds clear, powerful, and healthy. Pink could lay on the ground absolutely still, just sing, and mesmerize her audience. However, in the past few years, Pink's shows and performances have involved much more theatricality. She loves (and is ridiculously amazing at) acrobatic silks, so she began to incorporate them into her shows.

The last time Pink performed at the Grammys, back in 2014, she sang "Try," sporting a coifed, volumized 'do and a lace leotard with rhinestones all while being suspended in the air.

