More often than not, you don't need a reason to hop on a train and into New York City for the day. Your best friends can spontaneously text you a message like, "Let's go to that new restaurant in Midtown," and you're dressed and ready to go in minutes. What can you say, you love the city that much. That's why you're going to be riding the subways this winter and sipping PHD Terrace's Cup of Flaming Red Velvet hot chocolate.

This decadent drink is coming to the "City That Never Sleeps" and, not to sound like Janice from Friends, but OMG. It might just be the tastiest item to add to your itinerary, or the menu item that makes every other drink seem, well, boring. With its gigantic marshmallows and rich color, it's bound to show you and your best friends a good time from the first sip to the last.

As a matter of fact, you may even want to order another after you're done with your first mug of deliciousness — especially so you can get some pics of its #lit flames and rave about its warming flavors on the 'Gram. A drink like this is made for social media and spicing up your winter adventures. Here's everything you need to know before ordering this creation from the one and only, PHD Terrace.

For those of you who don't know, PHD Terrace is the rooftop bar at the top of the Dream Midtown hotel. In the past, it's hosted colorful events like Aperitivo Tuesdays, and remains the spot for cool and trendy happy hours. This winter, they're kicking things up a notch just in time for National Hot Chocolate Day on Jan. 31 and Valentine's Day on Feb. 14, by introducing a drink called the Cup of Flaming Red Velvet hot chocolate. It's a take on their 20-pound spiked hot cocoa from 2019.

The drink was created by corporate pastry chef, Paola Marocchi, and it's a total of 15 pounds in size. It combines all the flavors of red velvet and Valrhona dark chocolate with the bold flavors of a full bottle of bourbon. It's topped with gigantic marshmallows that have been toasted to perfection, and wintry decor to make it look Instagram-worthy. On the side of your hot chocolate order, you'll receive a tower of mini cupcakes and a dollop of homemade frosting placed on a gigantic spoon.

Don't be fooled, though. This isn't an order for one. The Cup of Flaming Red Velvet hot chocolate is meant to be split between 10 people, so get your best friends together for a very festive happy hour. Once you order and recieve this treat, be sure to snap a few pictures of it and then rate the cupcakes, red velvet flavors, and frosting amongst yourselves. You won't want to forget any part of the experience or this unreal treat you tried.

SolStock/E+/Getty Images

However, wait to gather your friends up until this drink becomes ready and available. The Cup of Flaming Red Velvet hot chocolate is set to be on the menu starting Jan. 31, 2020 through the month of Feburary. It'll cost $125, which isn't too much when split between 10 people.

And if you really love its bold and rich flavors, then you might even want to consider taking your SO and other coupled-up friends to the rooftop bar for Valentine's Day and splitting this drink with them. It'll be worth every penny and give you the best reason to head into the city this winter.