Valentine's Day is still a few weeks away, but you already know you have a date. Spoiler alert: It's not your significant other, a crush, or even your best friend who would gladly watch romantic comedies with you and eat Chinese food from the comfort of your couch. It's your cute puppy, who always gives you sweet kisses and gets spoiled on the reg. This year, you might spoil them with The Orlando Hotel's "Woof You Be Mine" package. It's made for the most perfect Valentine's Day date with the su-paw-star in your life.

In the past, you might have spoiled your pup on Valentine's Day by letting them pick out a new toy at the store, or ordering some specialty treats. They might have been extra lovey-dovey for a few days after the fact, snuggling into your lap any moment you sat down or following you around your house as you completed chores, cooked food, and talked on the phone. TBH, it gave you all the heart eyes — like anything they do — and made you want to go all-out on Feb. 14, 2020.

Well, look no further than The Orlando Hotel's package that's made for treating you and your dog to the luxe life. Located on West Third Street in West Los Angeles, this hotel is pairing up with Vanderpump Dogs for this one-of-a-kind deal. The package is to woof for, and complete with grooming coupons, champagne, and lots of treats.

Shutterstock

According to the press release, the "Woof You Be Mine" package starts at $399 for a single night and includes Vanderpump Dogs' new Weekender Box that's totally outfitted for your pup's every want and need. The chic box comes with four meals, dog cologne, treats, luxe poop bags, and, of course, diamond studded toys. With one look at it, your pup is going to know they're in for something good.

They'll want to roll around the floor with their new toys while you relax on the bed in your hotel room. After they tucker themselves out, they'll likely want to chill in the spa or get pampered like all the fancy dogs do. Lucky for you both, the package features coupons for grooming and a blow dry bar.

In addition to those coupons, the package also includes 20% off at one of Lisa Vanderpump's restaurants — Villa Blance or PUMP. If you're a big fan of her reality television show, Vanderpump Rules, then you'll for sure want to take yourself out for a Valentine's Day dinner and see the space for yourself. When the night is about to come to a close, expect to find chocolates, champagne, and organic dog treats waiting for you in your hotel room. They're also included in the package and will really sweeten up your date night.

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

Now, if you're thinking that there's not a ton of room in your budget for an extravagant Valentine's Day with your pup, that's OK. You can treat them in other ways, like taking them on an adventurous walk around the city or to a dog-friendly brunch spot. And if you decide to splurge on the package, know a percentage of each box sale does go toward the Vanderpump Dog Foundation, too, so another dog can have a very special day.

In other words, you can go into the holiday knowing that your money is going to good places: helping the many pups of the world, and treating you and your fluff to a fancy Valentine's Day date. It's a win-win, right?