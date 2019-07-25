It's no secret that the cast members of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules are surrounded by plenty of drama. After all, it's part of what makes the show such a hit. But sometimes, all that drama can seem too unbelievable to be true. Take, for instance, the fact that the gorgeous, stunning, televised wedding of Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney might have not been real. Sounds ridiculous, but according to E! News Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney reportedly got a marriage license to get married in Las Vegas of all places, so it seems as though their first wedding might not have been as official as it looked.

Fans of Vanderpump Rules will remember all the gorgeous planning and details that went into Schwartz and Maloney's big day back in August 2016. It was an event to be remembered, that's for sure, but according to one Lance Bass (a longtime friend of Lisa Vanderpump and of the cast of Vanderpump Rules as well), it wasn't exactly official.

"We just found out Tom and Katie are not married," Bass told the REALITY BYTES! podcast. "They did not send in their materials right, so, they are not married." That's kind of a big deal, but according to E! News, the pair are now working to make their marriage legal. When exactly they obtained the new marriage license is unclear, but based on Maloney an Schwartz's Instagram stories, the pair have been in Las Vegas since July 24.

Elite Daily has reached out to representatives for both Schwartz and Maloney about these reports and did not hear back before publication.

Now, to be fair, it's not that surprising that Schwartz and Maloney may have forgotten to file all their marriage paperwork after tying the knot. There's a lot to remember! You have to send thank-you cards, make sure your vendors have been paid in full, and send off your marriage license to city hall to ensure things are really official. Personally speaking, I forgot to mail in my own marriage license until a month after our wedding. So again, it's totally understandable that Schwartz and Maloney would also forget.

Still, this latest news is pretty interesting, and would definitely make it appear as though Schwartz and Maloney are ready to make their marriage officially official. Additionally, E! News reported that fellow Vanderpump Rules stars, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, are currently in Las Vegas, as well. Taylor and Cartwright also recently tied the knot at a Kentucky ceremony officiated by none other than Bass. Let's hope they remembered to file their paperwork properly!

Of course, there's no telling whether or not Schwartz and Maloney are actually going to get married again in Las Vegas, but it wouldn't be surprising. And as Bass told ABC's Strahan & Sara, the whole "are they really married?" drama might just play out on the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules. "You'll just have to watch," he told the hosts, according to E! News. "You'll have to see the show to see what really happens."

So maybe the two will tie the knot all over again in Sin City, or maybe they're just tricking their fans. Honestly, with Schwartz and Maloney, who knows? The couple has been through a lot together, and Vanderpump Rules fans know that through all the ups and downs, they're still each other's "bubba," and that means more than any piece of paper.