Two of your favorite reality stars have officially tied the knot! Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's wedding took place at The Kentucky Castle on June 29, 2019, and it looked like an absolute blast. The reality stars spent the glorious day surrounded by celebs (Lance Bass officiated them!) and couldn't have been happier to enter their life together.

“It feels amazing,” Cartwright, 30, told People exclusively before tying the knot. “We’re stronger and happier than we’ve ever been. We’ve been through a lot, but we came out on the other side. I feel like we’ve just gotten stronger and stronger.”

Taylor, 39, was totally on the same page. “We know we love each other," he told People. "We know we want to be together. We’re just really excited. Just really happy with where we are right now.”

The star-studded guest list included a few other Bravo celebs, like Vanderpump Rules' Lisa Vanderpump, Shep Rose from Southern Charm, and Lauren Wirkus and Stephen McGee from Summer House. When it came to their actual wedding parties, the two kept things close to home and included friends from their own show. Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, and Stassi Schroeder were all bridesmaids. (Yes, Taylor dated Schroeder and hooked up with Doute back in the day... this squad runs tight.) Katie Maloney-Schwartz served as the matron of honor. Taylor also gave love to his Vanderpump castmates by making Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz his two best men.

Oh, and don't you for a second think I forgot about the fact that Lance freaking Bass was their officiant. People reports that they had originally asked Lisa Vanderpump to officiate, but she had to back out because of her mom's sudden death. That being said, she was still able to make it to the wedding, much to the bride and groom's surprise. “Lisa and [husband] Ken made it to the wedding and surprised Jax and Brittany,” their rep told People. “They were ecstatic and so touched. It was emotional.”

Bass, a close friend of Vanderpump's, stepped in to officiate when she was no longer able to. People reports that, through his business partnership with Taylor, they've actually become very close friends. “He’s become one of our really, really great friends, and he has really stepped up for us in this moment when we needed somebody," Cartwright shared with People. "He stepped up and is such a nice, kind person."

Despite all of the support from friends, the event was bittersweet for Taylor. His dad died in 2017 and the reality star has reportedly been estranged from his mom ever since. “It’s really, obviously bittersweet," he told People ahead of their nuptials. "My parents won’t be there. That’s just the hard part about it, but it’s obviously a big day in both of our lives. We’re both very, very excited. I’m very excited. We’re eager to get going."

At the end of the day, it seems like it was a beautiful day celebrating their love with friends and family. For better or worse, they're officially now in it for the long haul. And that comes as no surprise to Taylor, who told People that he "just knew it was meant to be" when he first met Cartwright. Aw.