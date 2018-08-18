Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have been bucking against traditions ever since they went public with their relationship back in May, from getting engaged in warp speed to their couples' tattoos. (Not that I'm complaining or anything. I truly live for this duo.) In addition to that, the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer just opened up about the moment she and Davidson got engaged, and it, unsurprisingly, left out one very traditional element. Apparently, Pete Davidson's proposal to Ariana Grande skipped the classic down-on-one-knee moment. *pretends to be shocked*

Davidson proposed to the singer with a $93,000 pear-shaped diamond back in June after dating for only a few weeks. The details of their engagement story had been grim ever since then. Luckily, more romantic deets were revealed when Grande appeared on the Zach Sang Show on Friday, Aug. 17 — and the singer reflected on the special moment. According to Grande, Davidson didn't get down on one knee when he asked for her hand in marriage. However, she apparently wasn't too bothered by his decision to skip the longstanding tradition. "Thank God. No, that would’ve been so googly," she quipped.

Grande went on to say that she's not too big on social mores anyway, so perhaps that's why it wasn't a big deal.

“I’m not like a very traditional person so the fact that I’m getting married is something I never even saw coming. I never saw that coming, I never wanted that,” Grande explained, according to People. “I was like, ‘F— that, there’s no point,’ like what’s the point? Then I kind of understood it once I found the right person."

She didn't exactly address just how the proposal went down, but on July 22, Twitter user @carlyanz7 tweeted that she saw Davidson doing stand-up, and he apparently dished about the moment during his set. The tweet read: "I just went to see Pete Davidson do stand up and he said he proposed to Ariana while he was smoking weed in bed." How romantic.

Elite Daily reached out to Davidson's team to confirm the details of how he proposed, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Regardless, the two seemingly have a super laid back relationship, so even if it went down the way Davidson allegedly said, I'm sure Grande loved it. Besides, it's his adoration of her that counts the most, right?

He recently opened up about their love connection in an interview with GQ, telling the magazine that they fell in love at first sight. He explained,

The day I met her, I was like, 'Hey, I'll marry you tomorrow.' She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, 'Do you like any of these?' She was like, 'Those are my favorite ones,' and I was like, 'Sick.'

I gotta be honest: when you're as in love with someone as these two are, sometimes some of the most momentous occasions don't really seem that big at all. These two simply want to be together, without all the extra embellishments and glamour, and if it makes them happy... then there's that.