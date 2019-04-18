I can safely assume that many people are currently getting hyped for the latest film in the Toy Story franchise. I'm probably about to totally date myself here, but I remember the day when the third film came out almost a full decade ago back in 2010... so it's clear the new film in the series is coming out to a great deal of anticipation. And to celebrate the release of the fourth movie, all of your favorite snack companies are going all out. Pepperidge Farm's new Toy Story Goldfish crackers, for example, are shaped like some of your favorite movie characters.

Popular packaged snack brand Pepperidge Farm is coming in clutch and bringing together two of the most nostalgic entities imaginable: Goldfish crackers and characters from the hit Disney film Toy Story. Yes, you heard that correctly — according to an email from Pepperidge Farm, the brand is going to be releasing a special edition version of their highly coveted crackers in honor of Disney's latest and greatest animated movie. Each package is set to include special Buzz Lightyear and Woody-shaped crackers, alongside the classic fish-shaped snacks, and it should go without saying that I am beyond excited.

Luckily, you will be able to get your hands on these babies super soon. In fact, according to the brand, Pepperidge Farm's Toy Story 4 Goldfish will officially be sold for $2.49 per package at major retailers nationwide by May 1. So bottom line: I'm already preparing myself for a serious Goldfish haul, and understandably, I'm pretty stoked about it.

OMG, I don't know about you, but I am totally head-over-heels obsessed with these. Will I buy several packages of Toy Story Goldfish Crackers all at once, and will I eat them in the theater while I'm watching Toy Story 4? Absolutely. Will I be playing with my food for the entire length of the feature film? Also, yes. These gorgeous, festive crackers are bringing out the Disney-obsessed elementary school kid within me, and I'm not-so-secretly loving every second of it... if you somehow weren't able to tell.

All of this is getting me totally hyped for the film, along with the original Toy Story 4 trailer which first aired during the Super Bowl. In the trailer, Buzz is trapped at a carnival where he's up for grabs as a game prize. He's placed next to some pretty hateful neighbors — namely a bird and bunny — who appear to be paranoid that Buzz is considered to be one of the highly coveted "Top Prizes." Meanwhile, Woody and Bo Peep are perusing the carnival, unaware that Buzz is trapped. To be completely honest, it looks like quite an adventure, and I seriously can't wait to see how the story unfolds.

Pepperidge Farm is my hero for releasing these glorious gifts from above. There is truly nothing better than Goldfish crackers — let alone another line of Disney-themed Goldfish — and you can bet your bottom dollar I'll be snacking on these until the movie's official release on June 21. Honestly, I'm going to be too hyped until that day comes, but at least I'll have something to snack on in the meantime.