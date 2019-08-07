Pretty much everyone I know is obsessed with Peach & Lily's Glass Skin Refining Serum, so when I heard the Korean beauty brand was planning to drop a trio of new skincare products, I was more than interested. After trying them out, I'm happy to report that Peach & Lily's new summer 2019 products definitely live up to the hype — think cute but minimalist packaging, impressive skin-enhancing formulas, and playful, unique textures. If you're looking to add a few fun products to your current skincare collection, allow me to convince you why you need at least one (Or all three!) of these just-launched instant classics. Let's begin.

First, a short backstory. Peach & Lily is a Korean brand founded by Alicia Yoon, an esthetician who sought to create a super-picky brand that used only the best of the best when it came to ingredients, and opted out of using even the mildly sketchy ones. Why risk it? If you think this kind of curation might result in basic, boring formulas, think again — not only are these products fun to use, but they're jam-packed with powerful, fast-acting ingredients.

When I first laid eyes on the new trio, I wasn't overly blown away, but all it took was a quick swatch and sniff to see how different and special they truly are:

Courtesy of Peach & Lily

First up is the Cold Brew Eye Recovery Stick ($28, peachandlily.com), which utilizes caffeine, as the very-2019 name implies:

Courtesy of Peach & Lily

I'm not usually one for eye creams, as I usually typically an eye oil at night and leave my under eye area alone in the AM, so a lightweight, swipe-it-on-and-go morning product definitely piqued my interest. Would it be the product I'd been searching for, but could never quie find? Along with caffeine, this stick is formulated with green tea to help skin look tight and banish puffiness, cucumber extract to cool, kiwi extract to brighten, and turmeric extract for a soothing, anti-inflammatory finish. What more could my under eye area ask for? This baby was love at first swipe for me: It felt nice and slightly cool without any dreaded menthol-y tingle, and while I'd been expecting a chalky residue, the payoff was slippery and serum-like, and sunk right in. I can definitely see myself reaching for the Cold Brew Eye Recovery Stick for some extra AM eye love, and especially for long flights.

Next up is the Pore Proof Perfecting Clay Mask ($43, peachandlily.com), a product that really surprised me:

Courtesy of Peach & Lily

Many beauty-lovers have tried a good kaolin clay mask by now, and while the purifying ingredient is a total lifesaver for congested skin, I rarely find myself reaching for this type of mask, as I'd rather apply something quick and easy instead of dealing with a tight, crusty, dried-down layer to be messily washed off at the sink. This formula, though, is different: Unlike most clay masks, it doesn't dry all the way down, so skin feels super hydrated throughout the masking process. In addition to kaoline and bentonite to detox, licorice root extract acts as an anti-inflammatory brightening ingredient, as do antioxidant-rich cherry and strawberry extracts. Rarely does my skin feel so nourished after using a detoxifying mask, so it's safe to say this baby has earned its spot in my weekly routine.

Last but not least, there's the Overnight Star Sleeping Mask ($43, peachandlily.com), a great product to use after the pore mask, if you ask me:

Courtesy of Peach & Lily

And to be clear, that's exactly what I did. Post-Pore Proof Perfecting Clay Mask, I applied my serums and slathered on the Overnight Star Sleeping Mask before hitting the hay. This guy also gets bonus points for unique texture, as it's a blue jelly sorbet of sorts, and I immediately wanted to scoop way too much and play with it. The melts-upon-contact formula features acai berry extract to firm and brighten, black ginseng extract to revitalize, and a jojoba, squalane, and macadamia complex to hydrate and prevent excess oil. I slept in this product (With no pillow residue, thank goodnes!) and woke up to skin that looked nourished and quite a bit more balanced. Like, I normally throw on a little concealer before running morning errands, and I felt fine going makeup-free. No complaints here.

All in all, these babies are definitely worth snagging, and I'm psyched to say they just went live:

Courtesy of Peach & Lily

To shop all three newbies, hit up the Peach & Lily website now. The Pore Proof Mask is my personal fave, but all three combined help me achieve a brighter, more balanced complexion, so there are no bad choices here. In fact, both masks sold out immediately after launching, so for now, you'll have to join the waitlist. If an immediate sell-out isn't proof these are must-haves then I don't know what is.