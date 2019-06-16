When it comes to Korean beauty, innovation is the name of the game, and this is perhaps best exemplified in the form of face masks. Using inventive application methods, cutting-edge beauty technologies, and science-backed ingredients, K-beauty face masks exist to address every imaginable skin concern. And though they might've once been difficult to get your hands on, many of the best Korean face masks are now easy to find online.

Sheet masks might have been what originally set off the stateside K-beauty trend, but there are products beyond serum-soaked sheets to take into consideration: moisture-rich gels that you can leave on overnight, exfoliating masks enriched with acne-fighting ingredients, clay treatments made of volcanic ash that sunk the gunk from pores. Most of these masks play around with unique textures and fun packaging, which only makes them all the more enjoyable to shop for.

Ahead, you'll find five of the best Korean face masks on the market, as well as one bonus multi-pack so you can sample all of the most popular sheet masks the K-beauty industry has to offer. Whether you're looking to treat congested pores, a loss of elasticity, or uneven texture, there's a pick for every possible skin type and concern featured below.

1. Best Cheap Korean Face Mask TONYMOLY I'm Real Mask Sheet $4 | Amazon See On Amazon You can't go wrong with TonyMoly's range of I'm Real sheet masks, which come in 23 different variations to treat everything from dry skin and dullness to inflammation and acne. Each mask is soaked in one of three types of essences — milky, watery, or micro-emulsion — that's enriched with a different hero ingredient (cherry blossom, lemon, charcoal, olive, red wine, pearl ... the list goes on). And at just under $4 each, these sheet masks are an indulgence you can afford.

2. Best Korean Face Mask For Oily Skin Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Considered by many to be the best Korean clay mask, this formula from Innisfree uses volcanic ash to tighten pores, regulate oil production, and detox skin. It also has a subtle cooling effect and gorgeous creamy texture, which makes it a breeze to apply. Some fans use it as an overnight spot treatment, too. "This mask is to die for," one reviewer writes. "Very effective on acne, clears up my skin from blemishes and leaves it [feeling] fresh and squeaky clean. I'm the biggest fan of Korean cosmetics and this one is my holy grail from now on." Reviewers also say it helps reduce redness and "sucks the crap out of pores."

3. Best Korean Face Mask For Dry Skin Etude House Moistfull Collagen Sleeping Pack $12 | Amazon See On Amazon There are a lot of great Korean moisturizing masks out there, but a classic standby is the Moistfull Collagen Sleeping Pack from Etude House. This is technically formulated as an overnight mask, but you can also wear it during the daytime, of course. It has a luscious, jelly-like texture (which feels even more delightful when kept in the fridge) and is made with collagen water and baobab oil to moisturize and soften skin. It also prevents skin from drying out in the future, and reviewers say it helps with uneven texture, too. Apply it as the last step in your evening routine and wake up with a smooth, glowing, bouncy complexion.

4. Best Korean Face Mask For Acne Neogen Dermalogy A-Clear Soothing Overnight Mask $19 | Amazon See On Amazon It's rare to find an overnight mask (or really, any type of mask) that contains salicylic acid, one of the most effective acne-fighting ingredients on the market. While detoxifying clay masks are popular for helping treat breakouts, Neogen's A-Clear Soothing Overnight Mask uses heavy-duty active ingredients to do a more effective job. In addition to salicylic acid, which works to unclog pores and shed dead skin cells, this formula contains tea tree — another popular acne-fighting ingredient due to its natural antibacterial properties — and centella asiatica, a skin-soother that can help reduce some of acne's inflammatory effects.

5. Best Korean Exfoliating Mask Skinfood Black Sugar Mask Wash Off Exfoliator $10 | Amazon See On Amazon The best Korean wash-off mask has to be Skinfood's Black Sugar Mask Wash Off Exfoliator. What makes this best-selling mask so unique is that it's an exfoliator, but unlike most others, it actually leaves your face hydrated and soft. Using mineral-rich black sugar granules, it sloughs off dead skin and helps unclog pores, leaving impossibly supple skin in its wake. That means whether your skin is super dry or oily and congested, you can benefit from this treatment. You can also leave it on for less long and use it as a face wash.