Hailey Baldwin just got another seal of approval from Mama Bieber. Justin Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette, has been vocal about her love for Hailey Baldwin since she and the Biebs got engaged and then married, but she's just reminded everyone just how much she loves her new daughter-in-law. Pattie Mallette's Instagram with Hailey Baldwin makes this mother-in-law/daughter-in-law duo ~Instagram official~ with a sweet selfie.

Mallette posted a selfie with Baldwin smiling and hugging on Tuesday, Jan. 15. She captioned the post "What a gift!" just to make perfectly clear just how much she loves her son's wife. Mallette is pretty active on her Instagram, but she hasn't posted many pictures with Bieber lately.

The last time she did post something with her son was in May 2018, when she reposted a throwback photo of the two of them that Bieber had posted himself. So basically, this selfie from Mallette and Baldwin is quite the gift. Before this, Mallette wished a very happy birthday to Baldwin back in November.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY @haileybaldwin !!" Mallette tweeted on Nov. 22, Baldwin's birthday. "I LOVE YOU!! I’m SO #THANKFUL to have you as a daughter!!!"

Did you hear that?! She called her her daughter!!

On Monday, Jan. 14, Mallette also tweeted about her love for Baldwin.

"I think you are an angel sent from heaven @haileybaldwin," she said in the tweet. Strong words!

Justin Bieber is really close with his mom — he's made that clear throughout his entire career, but also through the mushy throwback photos he posts on Instagram — so it was no doubt important for him that she and Baldwin get along. Let's not forget the lyrics in "Love Yourself" when The Biebs sings, "My mama don't like you, and she likes everyone." It's not clear who that line was inspired by — maybe Selena Gomez, maybe another one of his exes, maybe even Baldwin (they were on and off for a couple of years before getting married, so maybe there were some tense times) — but clearly he doesn't mess around when it comes to his mom.

Bieber and Baldwin quietly got married at an NYC courthouse in September 2018 and have been in ~married bliss~ ever since. When they announced their engagement a couple of months earlier in July, their parents had happy reactions online.

Mallette tweeted, “Love Love Love Love Love Love Love.” Baldwin's father, Stephen Baldwin, tweeted a sweet message to the couple that has since been deleted, according to E! News.

"Sweet smile on my face!" Baldwin tweeted in July. "Me&wife (Kennya) Always pray 4 Gods will !! He is moving in the hearts of JB&HB Let's all pray for His will to be done...Love you 2 so much !!! #Godstiming #bestisyettocome Congrats ❤️ @JeremyBieber @pattiemallette #PraiseJesus."

Bieber and Baldwin kept their civil ceremony a secret up until November, when Bieber said in his Thanksgiving Instagram that it was his first Thanksgiving "as a married man." Baldwin also changed her name on social media from Hailey Baldwin to Hailey Bieber a couple of days before. But according to People, they won't see themselves as officially married until they have their religious ceremony, which will reportedly be a blowout.