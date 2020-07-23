Panera is celebrating summer by adding some new (and affordable) options to the menu. Panera is introducing five new menu items under $10, and they include three new sandwiches, a new breakfast offering, and a new combo offering. Here's what you should know about the newest eats at the chain.

Starting on Thursday, July 23, Panera's new menu offerings will be available at Panera bakery-cafés, according to an email from the brand to Elite Daily. The first new menu item at Panera is the Bacon, Scrambled Egg & Tomato Wrap, which features scrambled eggs, bacon, grape tomatoes, emerald greens, and Vermont white cheddar, along with a mustard horseradish sauce and salt and pepper seasoning, in a whole grain wrap. It sells for $4.99.

Panera is also selling three new sandwiches: the Smokehouse BBQ Chicken Sandwich, the Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich, and the Chipotle Bacon Melt. The Smokehouse BBQ Chicken Sandwich costs $7.99, and it features smoked pulled chicken smothered in an apple cider vinegar barbecue sauce, fresh red onions, Vermont white cheddar, and crispy frizzled onions, on Panera's toasted Classic White Bread.

The Chipotle Bacon Melt sells for $7.99, and it's a toasty bacon sandwich with smoked Gouda and American cheese, finished with some chipotle mayo on Panera's Classic White Bread, so it's essentially like a spicy grilled cheese with bacon. The Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich is the most expensive of the new sandwich options at $9.39. It's a toasted bite served on Panera's Artisan Ciabatta bread, with teriyaki-covered chicken thighs, pickled red onions, emerald greens, diced cucumbers, cilantro, and mayonnaise.

The new breakfast wrap and sandwiches will be permanent additions to Panera's menu, except for the new Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich, which will be available for a limited time until fall 2020.

The chain is also introducing new combos. Starting at $5.99, Panera Duets include classic You Pick 2 options: Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup, Tuna and Ten Vegetable Soup, Greek Salad and Tomato Soup, and Chicken Caesar and Chicken Noodle Soup. Unlike You Pick 2, you can't mix and match the Duets, they come as is and all sandwiches are half-size and the soups are a in a cup. The option is available in select cafés as of Thursday, July 23, and will roll out for online ordering on digital platforms between now and September.

As an added bonus, Panera is also bringing back the BBQ Chicken Salad for $9.59. It features chicken, romaine lettuce, black beans, and corn salsa, which is all tossed in Panera's BBQ ranch dressing, an apple cider vinegar BBQ sauce drizzle, and topped off with frizzled onions.

As of July 15, Panera has begun reopening some of its dining rooms on a rolling basis and still offers curbside pick-up, drive-thru, and delivery options in the Panera App and on the website.

