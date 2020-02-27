Caffeine stans know how quickly daily coffee runs can add up. Those who wish they could spend less will soon have an affordable alternative. Panera's new monthly coffee subscription service is here, and it'll get you unlimited brews for a flat fee.

As of Thursday, Feb. 27, Panera customers can sign up to receive unlimited coffee in more than 2,100 of Panera cafés nationwide. The monthly coffee subscription service will cost you $8.99 per month, plus tax. If you're skeptical about how much coffee you can actually get with an unlimited subscription, check out what Panera's subscription includes.

Those who join Panera's new monthly coffee subscription service will be able to snag one cup of drip hot coffee, hot tea, or iced coffee in any size every two hours during regular bakery-café hours at any of the participating Panera Bread locations in the United States. This includes refills of the same beverage. However, Panera's monthly coffee subscription does not include Panera Cold Brew, espresso-based sips (yes, that means no lattes), iced tea, and other beverages. You can't redeem your unlimited coffees when you're ordering Panera Bread through a delivery service or app, though; you'll need to be in a café store to get your unlimited sips.

Fans of plant-based options in their coffee will also be able to score almond milk from Panera for free. In fact, the brand has removed the up-charge from all of its U.S. stores.

Courtesy of Panera Bread

The real question is, how do you sign up? You'll need to be a member of MyPanera, the chain's reward system, to sign up for a subscription. Luckily, it's free and easy to join MyPanera, and you'll get café rewards points for your purchases. After you've joined, you'll be able to sign up for the monthly coffee subscription by going here. Select "Subscribe $8.99/month," sign in with your MyPanera account, and choose your home café.

Even though you need to select a home café, you'll be able to use your subscription at any participating Panera Bread. You can find participating locations on the Panera website. You can also sign up using the Panera Bread app by going to the My Subscriptions section or at a Panera Bread location at a kiosk.

Linked to MyPanera rewards, your monthly coffee subscription is easy to redeem. Start by going to a café, then swipe your card, enter your phone number, or log in to your account when you're placing an order. The "Daily MyPanera+ Coffee" cue will appear in your account, which you can redeem like any reward at Panera.

If you're ordering at a kiosk, you'll start as usual by following the screen prompts. Then, you'll see your MyPanera+ Coffee subscription option in your MyPanera rewards. All you need to do is redeem and order.

With so many ways to redeem you unlimited coffee, it looks like the Panera coffee subscription could come in clutch for hardcore coffee fans.