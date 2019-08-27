Food delivery is seriously the best idea when you're aiming for a cozy night in. It gives you the flexibility of so many different options for grub brought right to your door step. Panera is just one of the delicious major food chains that delivers its great soups and sandwiches to happy customers around the country. If you're a Panera fan and can't wait to indulge in the killer combo of delicious sandwiches and home delivery, you've probably been wondering: does Panera deliver near me? I'm here to tell you that there's good news. The restaurant just announced expanded delivery options, so getting your lunch or dinner will be easier than ever.

In an Aug. 27 press release, Panera Bread announced its new national delivery service through DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats. The partnership means that you'll now be able to hop on one of your favorite delivery apps to order Panera, in addition to the current delivery services on Panera's app and website. If you're located in a delivery location, you will be able to access a majority of the 1,600 Panera cafes that currently offer delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats. To learn more about whether or not your local Panera spot delivers, you'll want to check out the Panera delivery website.

Although you'll be placing your orders through DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats, your food will still be delivered by Panera's own drivers in most markets — it's called the "bring your own courier" model. The "bring your own courier" model ensures that you'll still get the quality you've come to expect from Panera delivery, per the brand. I mean, if they're the ones making the bread bowls, then they probably know best how to get them to you fresh and hot, right?

Dan Wegiel, EVP Chief Growth and Strategy Officer at Panera, shared the press release:

Panera has been a leader in the delivery market as one of the first fast casual concepts to offer its own delivery service. Today, through these partnerships, we are pioneering once again by being the first fast casual to launch the 'bring your own courier' model nationwide.

Highlighting the benefits customers will have from the expanded delivery service, he continued, "The most important consideration for Panera is owning the guest experience — and making sure it's a great one." Wegiel also that the service will "take [Panera's] already successful delivery business to new heights.

To top it off, Panera is working on a brand loyalty program called MyPanera. The rewards program, which will be introduced in the coming months, will be in available for delivery orders placed through DoorDash, GrubHub, and UberEats. It's simple: By signing up for MyPanera, you'll be able to earn credits toward rewards when ordering through the partner companies. Getting perks simply for going about your normal food ordering routine sounds like an awesome deal. Panera and the partner companies will launch marketing surrounding MyPanera later in the year, so you'll definitely want to keep an eye out for more news so you can get in on the bonuses.

There are really so many options to choose from on the Panera menu, which is what has me feeling #blessed to hear the news of this expanded delivery. The next time you're in a crunch to figure out what's for dinner, rest assured knowing that your Panera delivery is only clicks away.