2021 is off to tasty start with plenty of new menu items from your favorite chains. After first introducing flatbread pizzas in 2020, Panera is expanding it's cheesy offerings this year with more flavors. Panera's new ``flatbread pizza flavors and Family Feast deals for 2021 bring in some classic toppings.

Panera first introduced flatbread pizzas at the end of 2020, offering Margherita, Chipotle Chicken and Bacon, and Cheese as its three topping options. On Jan. 13, Panera announced a couple new flatbread pizzas for 2021. The new Pepperoni Flatbread Pizza features the brand's signature crisp crust topped with market tomato sauce, mozzarella and fontina cheese, and of course, plenty of pepperoni. If you're a cheese lover, you'll want to try the new Four Cheese Flatbread Pizza, which comes with garlic cream sauce topped with grated copper kettle Parmesan cheese, fresh mozzarella, part skim feta crumbles, as well as a combo of fontina and mozzarella cheese. Both flatbread pizzas will cost you $8.99, and are available now at participating Panera cafes nationwide.

Courtesy of Panera

To kick off the launch, you'll be able to order flatbread pizzas as part of a meal through the brand's Family Feast deals. You can choose from two Flatbread Pizzas and two salads for $23, or three Flatbread Pizzas and two salads for $29. The offer is valid on any variety of flatbread pizza, which means you can try out both the new pepperoni and four cheese flavors in one go. The salad options you can choose from are Caesar and Greek.

Along with the new pizzas, Panera is also rolling out a Teriyaki Chicken and Broccoli Bowl for $10.99. The bowl comes with seared chicken thighs tossed in teriyaki sauce, pickled red onions, diced cucumbers, emerald greens, fresh cilantro, and mayo toasted on Artisan Ciabatta.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's a good idea to order the menu items online for pick-up or delivery through Panera's website. When you receive your order, make sure to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Dec. 31, They include throwing away the to-go packaging, washing your hands before eating, and wearing a face mask if you meet your delivery person.

